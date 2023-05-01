New Mexico Tech university president resigns

Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, has resigned from his post citing health reasons.

New Mexico Tech’s Board of Regents accepted Wells’ resignation Friday. Former university President Daniel López will serve as interim president.

“The Regents, along with faculty, staff, and students, extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Wells and his spouse, Beth, for their almost seven years of service to New Mexico Tech and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said Board of Regents President Jerry Armijo in a statement released Monday.

