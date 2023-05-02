Editorial: NM pot summit over a year late, minus traffic safety info

The “High on the Road: The Intersection of Recreational Cannabis and Traffic Safety” summit the New Mexico Department of Transportation hosted in Albuquerque earlier this month was a good, if belated, reminder of the importance of this issue.

That’s because it came more than a year after recreational legalization and told us little about the impact marijuana legalization has had on traffic safety since retail sales began April 1, 2022.

“The reality is, some people will drive high,” Transportation Secretary Ricky Serna said in advance of the April 20 summit. “We need to be prepared.”

Obviously. But that’s a statement that should have been stressed two years ago, well before state lawmakers legalized marijuana during a rushed special session in March 2021.

Charles Files, a retired Los Lunas police officer who now works for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said at the summit that arrests would help deter impaired driving.

“Impairment is impairment regardless of the substance that’s causing it,” he said. “You can get a DWI for cannabis just the same as you can for meth, for heroin, for over-the-counter drugs, prescriptions, whatever.”

Again, that’s obvious — and a practice that should already be in place.

So how many pot-impaired drivers have been arrested in New Mexico since marijuana legalization? How many crashes have there been due to pot-impaired drivers? How many injuries and deaths?

University of New Mexico research scientist Jessica Bloom said it’s difficult to track pot-involved crashes because the presence of marijuana in a driver’s system isn’t necessarily evidence the person was impaired at the time. She added testing often stops if alcohol intoxication is found.

Both seem like problems that should have been addressed before now.

Ben Lewinger, executive director of the New Mexico Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, says he’s skeptical a breath or blood test will ever emerge that can determine how much a driver is impaired by pot.

OK, so what’s happening with the $750,000 lawmakers appropriated in 2021 in part to develop or buy roadside impairment tests for marijuana? Is there a working prototype in a bunker at an undisclosed location somewhere? Are the national labs on it in secret? What are other states doing and has anyone figured out how to nail down driving while high? Are there some best public safety practices or do we really need to reinvent the wheel here? Why are we still asking these questions a full year after legalization?

State leaders are quick to boast recreational marijuana sales exceeded $300 million in the first year of legalization. But the public needs to know the other side of the ledger, as well. What’s it costing us in terms of arrests, crashes, injuries and otherwise? Lawmakers including new House Speaker Javier Martínez anticipated a downside even before legalization but have yet to go back and demand accountability or “tweak” the law as promised in the name of public safety.

The summit failed to paint a full picture — because apparently there isn’t one — and laid bare how incredibly unprepared state officials and law enforcement agencies were for legalization.

They need to catch up, and quick, because the genie is out of the bottle, in our communities and on our roads.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.