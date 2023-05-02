 Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on former UNM coaches Fishbein, Locksley - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on former UNM coaches Fishbein, Locksley

By ABQJournal News Staff

WELCOME BACK Coach Fishbein. It’s nice to know we once had a coach who didn’t have to pay players to stay on his team. I guess that’s what winning consistently will do for you. Maybe Mr. Roth and Rudy the attorney should put their money into bringing back men’s soccer, instead of throwing it away on a team whose players are leaving in droves.

— Rich, Corrales

THANK YOU Rick Wright for the excellent article on Jeremy Fishbein. Definitely a class act and glad to hear he is back in NM. Interesting to hear him say he was able to let go of the anger and ego while gone in India for 15 months. I get the anger part, but I never thought he had an ego problem. Passionate for sure, but, egotistical, I don’t think so. Great mentor for young adults. You gotta love him.

— Bob, UNM Area

FORMER UNM football coach Michael Locksley signed a $5.5 million contract (extension) with Maryland. Locksley was 2-26 at UNM. The future looks bright for current coach Danny Gonzales who is 7-24.

— North Valley Wally

Home » From the newspaper » Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on former UNM coaches Fishbein, Locksley

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on former UNM ...
Featured Sports
WELCOME BACK Coach Fishbein. It's nice ... WELCOME BACK Coach Fishbein. It's nice to know we once had a coach who didn't have to pay players to stay on his team. ...
2
Field of 312 PGA pros gets the New Mexico ...
ABQnews Seeker
Day one of the 2023 PGA ... Day one of the 2023 PGA Professional Championships at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Club started off picturesque, a nearly cloudless blue sky ...
3
The brackets are out for softball, baseball, tennis: How ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rio Rancho, Grants, Sandia Prep, Santa ... Rio Rancho, Grants, Sandia Prep, Santa Rosa and Logan are the No. 1 seeds for this year's high schoo ...
4
Spring sports: Lobo, Aggie men's golfers finish second during ...
Baseball
New Mexico finished a distant second ... New Mexico finished a distant second to San Diego State on Sunday in the Mountain West Men's Golf Championship. And it isn't that the ...
5
United handles Orange County SC 3-1
Featured Sports
Turquoise is starting to become a ... Turquoise is starting to become a thing for New Mexico United. Sporting alternate turquoise jerseys, United put on a fan-pleasing performance in a 3-1 ...
6
Six-run 7th propels host Round Rock over Isotopes
Featured Sports
'TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock 12:05 ... 'TOPES SUNDAY: At Round Rock 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes TBD vs. Express TBD SATURDAY: Round Rock scored six runs in the ...
7
Former Lobos soccer coach Fishbein returns from India, happier ...
ABQnews Seeker
The former University of New Mexico ... The former University of New Mexico men's soccer coach recently came home to Albuquerque lighter and leaner still after 15 months in India – ...
8
Spring sports roundup: Lobos, Aggies in golf title contention; ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico and New Mexico State ... New Mexico and New Mexico State are in contention for men's golf conference titles heading into thei ...
9
Sports Speak Up! On troubles at New Mexico State, ...
Featured Sports
RUMOR HAS IT That next season's ... RUMOR HAS IT That next season's rally cry for NMSU's Pistol Pete will change to 'Guns down and assume the position!' — Not My ...