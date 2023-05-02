Sports Speak Up! Readers weigh in on former UNM coaches Fishbein, Locksley

WELCOME BACK Coach Fishbein. It’s nice to know we once had a coach who didn’t have to pay players to stay on his team. I guess that’s what winning consistently will do for you. Maybe Mr. Roth and Rudy the attorney should put their money into bringing back men’s soccer, instead of throwing it away on a team whose players are leaving in droves.

— Rich, Corrales

THANK YOU Rick Wright for the excellent article on Jeremy Fishbein. Definitely a class act and glad to hear he is back in NM. Interesting to hear him say he was able to let go of the anger and ego while gone in India for 15 months. I get the anger part, but I never thought he had an ego problem. Passionate for sure, but, egotistical, I don’t think so. Great mentor for young adults. You gotta love him.

— Bob, UNM Area

FORMER UNM football coach Michael Locksley signed a $5.5 million contract (extension) with Maryland. Locksley was 2-26 at UNM. The future looks bright for current coach Danny Gonzales who is 7-24.

— North Valley Wally