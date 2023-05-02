Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will try what worked once before

With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting New Mexico State (11-28) at 6 p.m. (themw.com).

The Lobos and Aggies are halfway through their four scheduled games this year, each team winning on the other’s diamond. After Tuesday’s matchup, the teams will square off a final time on May 16 in Las Cruces.

UNM junior first baseman Justin Olson had the weekend of a lifetime, homering four times. In Saturday’s 17-7 triumph, and became the first Lobo since DJ Peterson in 2013 to drive in eight runs in a game.

The three-game home sweep of Fresno moved up the Lobos (10-10) past the Bulldogs (11-13) to fourth place in the seven-team in the Mountain West standings, which is critical since only the top four teams qualify for the postseason league tournament.

The Aggies, meanwhile, have said they will turn back to Albuquerque native Darius Garcia to start vs. the Lobos. He pitched 5.2 innings of shutout baseball in the first game between the two, a 2-0 NMSU win March 21 at UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field.

He faces a Lobos team that usually hits, however; UNM is No. 2 in the NCAA in batting average at .337, fifth in slugging percentage at .569, sixth in scoring at 9.3 runs per game.