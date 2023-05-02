 Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will try what worked once before - Albuquerque Journal

Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will try what worked once before

By ABQJournal News Staff

With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting New Mexico State (11-28) at 6 p.m. (themw.com).

The Lobos and Aggies are halfway through their four scheduled games this year, each team winning on the other’s diamond. After Tuesday’s matchup, the teams will square off a final time on May 16 in Las Cruces.

UNM junior first baseman Justin Olson had the weekend of a lifetime, homering four times. In Saturday’s 17-7 triumph, and became the first Lobo since DJ Peterson in 2013 to drive in eight runs in a game.

The three-game home sweep of Fresno moved up the Lobos (10-10) past the Bulldogs (11-13) to fourth place in the seven-team in the Mountain West standings, which is critical since only the top four teams qualify for the postseason league tournament.

The Aggies, meanwhile, have said they will turn back to Albuquerque native Darius Garcia to start vs. the Lobos. He pitched 5.2 innings of shutout baseball in the first game between the two, a 2-0 NMSU win March 21 at UNM’s Santa Ana Star Field.

He faces a Lobos team that usually hits, however; UNM is No. 2 in the NCAA in batting average at .337, fifth in slugging percentage at .569, sixth in scoring at 9.3 runs per game.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will try what worked once before

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will ...
ABQnews Seeker
With momentum generated by its first ... With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting ...
2
Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced three men to ... A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the ...
3
New Mexico Tech university president resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Stephen Wells, president of the New ... Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, has resigned from his post citing health reasons.
4
Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers brought May flowers this ... April showers brought May flowers this year. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week.
5
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...
6
State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police officers and ... New Mexico State Police officers and deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on ...
7
42 top music events in May: Get your tickets ...
ABQnews Seeker
MAY 2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 ... MAY 2 l Haley Heynderickx, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com 3 l Joseph, 7 p.m., Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, tickets.meowwolf.com 3 l Wednesday, 7 ...
8
Stock market today: Markets drift after latest bank failure
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks drifted ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street as investors braced for what they hope will be the last ...
9
Top of Mind: Do you think impaired driving has ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Do you think impaired driving ... OPINION: Do you think impaired driving has gotten worse since the state legalized marijuana a year ago, and was law enforcement prepared?