Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New Mexico basketball women

You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off.

Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team Monday.

Wilson is a 5-foot-8 rising junior guard who will transfer from Syracuse for this season. She saw limited playing time with the Orange over the past two seasons, but Wilson’s modest stats did not influence UNM coach Mike Bradbury in the least.

“We’re basing everything off what we know from two years ago,” Bradbury said. “We recruited Nyah out of high school, and she was elite. She ran into some strange circumstances at Syracuse, but we know what Nyah can do and we’re very excited to get her.”

Wilson said UNM’s prior recruiting interest played a role in her decision to become a Lobo. The Dallas native appeared on a slew of recruiting lists while playing for powerhouse Duncanville High School, where she earned 6A All-State honors and helped her team go 40-3 and capture a state title in 2020.

Wilson scored 1,395 career points and was a four-star recruit listed among the national top 100 in her graduating class. Wilson’s recruiting process, however, did not go according to plan.

“I came out of high school during COVID,” she said in a phone interview. “All the phone calls and everything were tiring, but I only got to make one campus visit. That was to Syracuse, and that’s where I ended up signing.”

Wilson’s time with the Orange did not go as expected either. Longtime coach Quintin Hillsman, who recruited Wilson, resigned in August of 2021, a few months prior to Wilson’s freshman season. Assistant Vonn Read served as interim coach until Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack was hired prior to last season. Several of Legette-Jack’s Buffalo players followed her to Syracuse and played extensively last season.

“It was tough, a hard transition,” Wilson said. “But I feel like I grew a lot playing at Syracuse and in the ACC. I learned a lot about myself and what I can do.”

Wilson appeared in 20 games last season, averaging 1.6 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game. When she opted to enter the transfer portal after the season, New Mexico quickly came calling. So did other schools, but once again Wilson made just one campus visit.

“I had never been to Albuquerque before and I really liked it,” Wilson said. “It’s very different from what I’m used to, but I liked the campus. I haven’t interacted with the fan base yet, but I’ve heard a lot about it. I’m looking forward to that.”

After visiting UNM, Wilson said she canceled scheduled visits to two other schools.

“I’m going with my heart on this one,” she said. “My family’s very excited that I’ll be at New Mexico and they’ll have more chances to watch me play.”

Bradbury described Wilson as “a really, really good athlete who can play different positions, score and is an excellent defender.”

Wilson considers herself a “defense-first” player but said, “I can go downhill, pull up for shots and hit 3s. I’m just looking forward to more playing time. That was my No. 1 priority.”

VAN BENNEKOM DEPARTING: Rising senior Kath van Bennekom recently informed the coaching staff she will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this coming season, Bradbury said.

A 5-9 guard/forward from The Netherlands, van Bennekom appeared in 16 games last season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.8 rebounds. She appeared in 27 games the previous season, averaging 1.5 points.

Van Bennekom initially indicated she would return next season but changed her mind, Bradbury said.

“Kath has graduated and she wants to see a different part of the country,” Bradbury said. “(College) is her only time in the States and she told me before the season she wanted to go somewhere new. I was kind of surprised when she said she was coming back, but she would’ve been welcome. Kath always works hard and she’s a great person.”

The addition of Wilson and van Bennekom’s departure leave UNM with 14 players and one open scholarship for next season. Bradbury is hoping to add an additional post player before the spring signing period ends May 17.