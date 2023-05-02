Corley twins’ prep tennis success is both familiar and familial

Sophomores Vivica Corley, left, and Vianca Corley pose for a portrait at Eldorado High School's tennis courts on Saturday. (Liam DeBonis/for the Albuquerque Journal) Eldorado High School sophomore Vianca Corley prepares to return the ball during the final singles match of the 2023 District 2-5A tennis tournament at Eldorado High School Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Liam DeBonis/For the Journal) Eldorado High School sophomore Vivica Corley, left, talks with her teammate and doubles partner Addison Arndt during the final doubles match of the 2023 District 2-5A tennis tourney. (Liam DeBonis/Journal) Sisters Carmen (left) and Ivana Corley, of Albuquerque, celebrate winning a point for the University of Oklahoma women's tennis team in a photo from 2020; (Ty Russell/University of Oklahoma) Prev 1 of 4 Next

The number, as it stands now, is seven.

Five singles state championships, two doubles titles. And this week, the Corleys could add to an already vast haul of first-place medals.

An Albuquerque family that already has had one burst of spectacular success in high school tennis might be looking at additional riches, as twins Vianca and Vivica, sophomores at Eldorado, take part in the individual singles and doubles state tournament.

Vianca is Class 5A’s No. 1 singles seed. Vivica is qualified in doubles with partner Addison Arndt; they’re seeded No. 4 in 5A doubles. Action in singles and doubles begins on Wednesday.

The twins hope to carry on a tradition under their roof that began with older sisters Ivana and Carmen. Ivana won three state singles titles at Eldorado (2015, 2016, 2018). Carmen won a pair, in 2017 and 2019. And both won state in doubles in separate years, although not as partners.

“It’s a lot of pressure to win state,” said Vianca Corley, “just trying to make sure we live up to what they did when they played.”

Ivana and Carmen are the seventh-ranked NCAA doubles tandem in the country for the University of Oklahoma and are expected to appear later this month at the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Carmen could still play a COVID year with the Sooners in 2024, and the two apparently are leaning toward turning pro together once they finish their collegiate careers.

Going to college and turning pro someday may or may not be in the cards for Vianca and Vivica, but already they are making noise at Eldorado.

They did not compete in high school as freshmen. But early this season, each won her bracket – Nos. 1 and 2 – at the APS Singles tournament. And they both say their older sisters have been strong role models in their tennis growth.

“I wanted to try (high school), because it seems fun,” said the left-handed Vivica, the older twin by one minute. “Last year, we couldn’t, because we didn’t have a lot of time.”

Players can quality for state in individual singles or doubles, but not both. Like their older sisters, Vivica and Vianca (who is right-handed) choose not to face each other in singles tournament action.

Next year, Vianca said, she will try to qualify for state in doubles while Vivica will play singles at district, which is the state qualifier. They said they plan to play doubles together at state when they are seniors.

Ivana and Carmen followed a similar track when they were Eagles; they consistently avoided meeting as singles players.

“I’d like to live up to what they did, so I’d like to try to win state and keep up the legacy,” Vivica Corley said. “I’m inspired to be as good as them.”

Vianca Corley’s path to a potential singles title was made considerably smoother when the two-time defending Class 5A state champion, La Cueva’s Cameron King, opted to try to qualify for state in doubles instead.

“I think as long as I play my game,” Vianca said, “I could have a pretty good chance. It just depends.”

NOTES: The singles and doubles championship matches are Thursday afternoon at the Jerry Cline courts at I-25 and Louisiana. … Philip Bosin of Eldorado is the overwhelming favorite in 5A boys singles. He was last year’s state champion. The Eagles have won the big-school singles title in six consecutive seasons, not including 2020 when the season was canceled due to the pandemic. … La Cueva’s King and Stephanie Romero, who lost to King in last year’s 5A state singles final, are the No. 1-seeded girls doubles team this week in 5A. … The state team competition is Friday and Saturday. … Albuquerque Academy’s boys, the No. 1 team seed in Class 1A-4A, are chasing their 20th consecutive blue trophy.