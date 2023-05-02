 Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and familial - Albuquerque Journal

Corley twins’ prep tennis success is both familiar and familial

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The number, as it stands now, is seven.

Five singles state championships, two doubles titles. And this week, the Corleys could add to an already vast haul of first-place medals.

An Albuquerque family that already has had one burst of spectacular success in high school tennis might be looking at additional riches, as twins Vianca and Vivica, sophomores at Eldorado, take part in the individual singles and doubles state tournament.

Vianca is Class 5A’s No. 1 singles seed. Vivica is qualified in doubles with partner Addison Arndt; they’re seeded No. 4 in 5A doubles. Action in singles and doubles begins on Wednesday.

The twins hope to carry on a tradition under their roof that began with older sisters Ivana and Carmen. Ivana won three state singles titles at Eldorado (2015, 2016, 2018). Carmen won a pair, in 2017 and 2019. And both won state in doubles in separate years, although not as partners.

“It’s a lot of pressure to win state,” said Vianca Corley, “just trying to make sure we live up to what they did when they played.”

Ivana and Carmen are the seventh-ranked NCAA doubles tandem in the country for the University of Oklahoma and are expected to appear later this month at the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Florida. Carmen could still play a COVID year with the Sooners in 2024, and the two apparently are leaning toward turning pro together once they finish their collegiate careers.

Going to college and turning pro someday may or may not be in the cards for Vianca and Vivica, but already they are making noise at Eldorado.

They did not compete in high school as freshmen. But early this season, each won her bracket – Nos. 1 and 2 – at the APS Singles tournament. And they both say their older sisters have been strong role models in their tennis growth.

“I wanted to try (high school), because it seems fun,” said the left-handed Vivica, the older twin by one minute. “Last year, we couldn’t, because we didn’t have a lot of time.”

Players can quality for state in individual singles or doubles, but not both. Like their older sisters, Vivica and Vianca (who is right-handed) choose not to face each other in singles tournament action.

Next year, Vianca said, she will try to qualify for state in doubles while Vivica will play singles at district, which is the state qualifier. They said they plan to play doubles together at state when they are seniors.

Ivana and Carmen followed a similar track when they were Eagles; they consistently avoided meeting as singles players.

“I’d like to live up to what they did, so I’d like to try to win state and keep up the legacy,” Vivica Corley said. “I’m inspired to be as good as them.”

Vianca Corley’s path to a potential singles title was made considerably smoother when the two-time defending Class 5A state champion, La Cueva’s Cameron King, opted to try to qualify for state in doubles instead.

“I think as long as I play my game,” Vianca said, “I could have a pretty good chance. It just depends.”

NOTES: The singles and doubles championship matches are Thursday afternoon at the Jerry Cline courts at I-25 and Louisiana. … Philip Bosin of Eldorado is the overwhelming favorite in 5A boys singles. He was last year’s state champion. The Eagles have won the big-school singles title in six consecutive seasons, not including 2020 when the season was canceled due to the pandemic. … La Cueva’s King and Stephanie Romero, who lost to King in last year’s 5A state singles final, are the No. 1-seeded girls doubles team this week in 5A. … The state team competition is Friday and Saturday. … Albuquerque Academy’s boys, the No. 1 team seed in Class 1A-4A, are chasing their 20th consecutive blue trophy.

Home » Sports » Corley twins’ prep tennis success is both familiar and familial

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
2
As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that moved quietly through ... A bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand ...
3
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...
4
Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
You never know when some of ... You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off. Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of ...
5
Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will ...
ABQnews Seeker
With momentum generated by its first ... With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting ...
6
Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced three men to ... A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the ...
7
New Mexico Tech university president resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Stephen Wells, president of the New ... Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, has resigned from his post citing health reasons.
8
Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers brought May flowers this ... April showers brought May flowers this year. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week.
9
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...