 As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and overdose death rate, lawmakers back new law designed to bolster access to behavioral health care - Albuquerque Journal

As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and overdose death rate, lawmakers back new law designed to bolster access to behavioral health care

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE — New Mexico ranks among the worst in the nation for alcohol and drug fatalities.

But a bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand coverage for mental health services and treatment for substance-use disorders.

Physicians and lawmakers who supported the measure describe it as a vital step toward rebuilding the behavioral health network disrupted a decade ago when the state cut off Medicaid and other funding to 15 providers, citing allegations of overbilling and mismanagement. An investigation later found some regulatory violations but no evidence of fraud.

Richard Madden, a recently retired family physician in Belen, said he is optimistic about the law, having seen first hand the impact of connecting patients with treatment and counseling.

“I think it’s clear it’s going to reduce barriers for patients,” he said of the law, “but it’s going to take time.”

The legislation, Senate Bill 273, calls for insurers, starting next year, to offer the same coverage for mental health services and substance-use disorders that they do for other health care. The state insurance superintendent will be empowered to ensure parity, backed by $1 million in state funding.

Covered by the bill are therapy, inpatient and outpatient services, and prescription drugs for treatment of mental health and substance-use disorders.

The measure — sponsored by Democratic Sens. Martin Hickey of Albuquerque, Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City and Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces — advanced through the Legislature this year with some bipartisan support in each chamber, clearing the Senate 31-10 and the House 52-13. All dissenting votes came from Republicans.

Sen. Gregg Schmedes, a Republican and surgeon from Tijeras, said the bill will make insurance more expensive without addressing the underlying shortage of physicians and nurses in New Mexico. He voted against it.

“With all insurance company mandates,” he said, “they ultimately end up raising people’s premiums. The monthly premium is the great bottleneck of middle-class access to health care.”

The legislation, Schmedes said in an interview, is well-intentioned but will end up “causing more harm than good.”

Revising the state’s medical malpractice law, overhauling the tax system, addressing crime and providing small-business relief would go a long way, he said, toward bringing more doctors into the state.

But Sen. Hickey, a retired physician and health care executive who led the push for the new law, said he expects it to make a real difference.

Drug and alcohol addiction — often combined with underlying mental health conditions — create a ripple effect of harm on New Mexico’s families and increase the overall cost of health care, he said.

“It really is going to streamline access,” Hickey told the Journal.

Brandon Fryar, president of the Presbyterian Health Plan, said his organization is still reviewing the bill to understand its impact. “At Presbyterian,” he said in a written statement, “our commitment is to help our members access the behavioral health services they need on their recovery journey.”

Drug, alcohol death ‘crisis’ in New Mexico

The state has had an alcohol problem for decades.

In 2020, for example, New Mexico had the worst alcohol-induced death rate in the United States — at 43 deaths per 100,000 people, or more than three times the national average, according to KFF, a nonprofit group focused on health care policy.

In 2021, New Mexico ranked sixth worst in the nation for drug overdose deaths per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have a real crisis,” Hickey said.

Prohibiting restrictions

To broaden access to mental health and substances-use disorder services, the bill:

■ Directs insurers to maintain an adequate network of providers by boosting reimbursement rates that compensate medical professionals.

■ Prohibits insurers from imposing limitations on behavioral health care that are more restrictive than coverage for other health care.

■ Lifts requirements for prior authorization or referrals for certain services.

■ Goes into effect Jan. 1. There’s an exception for small group health plans.

Sen. Correa Hemphill, a school psychologist, said she expects the bill to make an impact in New Mexico’s classrooms by making it easier for families to obtain counseling.

“So many times,” she said, “parents are just begging for that support.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and overdose death rate, lawmakers back new law designed to bolster access to behavioral health care

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that moved quietly through ... A bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand ...
2
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...
3
Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
You never know when some of ... You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off. Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of ...
4
Round 3 of Aggie-Lobo baseball is Tuesday; Aggies will ...
ABQnews Seeker
With momentum generated by its first ... With momentum generated by its first series sweep of the year, the New Mexico baseball team (22-17) jumps back into action on Tuesday, hosting ...
5
Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced three men to ... A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the ...
6
New Mexico Tech university president resigns
ABQnews Seeker
Stephen Wells, president of the New ... Stephen Wells, president of the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, has resigned from his post citing health reasons.
7
Right on cue: May ushers in warm weather in ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers brought May flowers this ... April showers brought May flowers this year. Here's what to expect for the rest of the week.
8
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...
9
State Police, Sierra County deputies involved in shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police officers and ... New Mexico State Police officers and deputies from the Sierra County Sheriff's Office were involved in a shooting south of Truth or Consequences on ...