As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and overdose death rate, lawmakers back new law designed to bolster access to behavioral health care

SANTA FE — New Mexico ranks among the worst in the nation for alcohol and drug fatalities.

But a bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand coverage for mental health services and treatment for substance-use disorders.

Physicians and lawmakers who supported the measure describe it as a vital step toward rebuilding the behavioral health network disrupted a decade ago when the state cut off Medicaid and other funding to 15 providers, citing allegations of overbilling and mismanagement. An investigation later found some regulatory violations but no evidence of fraud.

Richard Madden, a recently retired family physician in Belen, said he is optimistic about the law, having seen first hand the impact of connecting patients with treatment and counseling.

“I think it’s clear it’s going to reduce barriers for patients,” he said of the law, “but it’s going to take time.”

The legislation, Senate Bill 273, calls for insurers, starting next year, to offer the same coverage for mental health services and substance-use disorders that they do for other health care. The state insurance superintendent will be empowered to ensure parity, backed by $1 million in state funding.

Covered by the bill are therapy, inpatient and outpatient services, and prescription drugs for treatment of mental health and substance-use disorders.

The measure — sponsored by Democratic Sens. Martin Hickey of Albuquerque, Siah Correa Hemphill of Silver City and Jeff Steinborn of Las Cruces — advanced through the Legislature this year with some bipartisan support in each chamber, clearing the Senate 31-10 and the House 52-13. All dissenting votes came from Republicans.

Sen. Gregg Schmedes, a Republican and surgeon from Tijeras, said the bill will make insurance more expensive without addressing the underlying shortage of physicians and nurses in New Mexico. He voted against it.

“With all insurance company mandates,” he said, “they ultimately end up raising people’s premiums. The monthly premium is the great bottleneck of middle-class access to health care.”

The legislation, Schmedes said in an interview, is well-intentioned but will end up “causing more harm than good.”

Revising the state’s medical malpractice law, overhauling the tax system, addressing crime and providing small-business relief would go a long way, he said, toward bringing more doctors into the state.

But Sen. Hickey, a retired physician and health care executive who led the push for the new law, said he expects it to make a real difference.

Drug and alcohol addiction — often combined with underlying mental health conditions — create a ripple effect of harm on New Mexico’s families and increase the overall cost of health care, he said.

“It really is going to streamline access,” Hickey told the Journal.

Brandon Fryar, president of the Presbyterian Health Plan, said his organization is still reviewing the bill to understand its impact. “At Presbyterian,” he said in a written statement, “our commitment is to help our members access the behavioral health services they need on their recovery journey.”

Drug, alcohol death ‘crisis’ in New Mexico

The state has had an alcohol problem for decades.

In 2020, for example, New Mexico had the worst alcohol-induced death rate in the United States — at 43 deaths per 100,000 people, or more than three times the national average, according to KFF, a nonprofit group focused on health care policy.

In 2021, New Mexico ranked sixth worst in the nation for drug overdose deaths per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have a real crisis,” Hickey said.

Prohibiting restrictions

To broaden access to mental health and substances-use disorder services, the bill:

■ Directs insurers to maintain an adequate network of providers by boosting reimbursement rates that compensate medical professionals.

■ Prohibits insurers from imposing limitations on behavioral health care that are more restrictive than coverage for other health care.

■ Lifts requirements for prior authorization or referrals for certain services.

■ Goes into effect Jan. 1. There’s an exception for small group health plans.

Sen. Correa Hemphill, a school psychologist, said she expects the bill to make an impact in New Mexico’s classrooms by making it easier for families to obtain counseling.

“So many times,” she said, “parents are just begging for that support.”