Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and its players are strong

Derrick Baker thought it sounded a little crazy.

Night of Champions — a UNM football tradition — was implemented by Dennis Franchione in 1992, held up by Rocky Long throughout the 2000s and eventually washed away by Bob Davie’s run through the 2010s. Upholding it wasn’t so much hiring criteria for Baker, New Mexico current football’s director of athletic performance, as much as it was a firm condition set by Danny Gonzales.

“One of the first things he told me when he hired me is, ‘we’re gonna do this,'” Baker remembered, sweat lingering on his forehead. “And to be honest, I’ve never done something like this before.”

Night of Champions came back on Monday night in front of roughly 175 fans, family members, current players, former players and media, crowded in and around four-level metal bleachers as 19 players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench at the Tow Diehm Facility.

Night of Champions —where one understands why Baker thought it sounded like a little much. Coaches and players bang j-hooks on iron racks before lifts. Clouds of chalk hang in the air a little longer than normal. Music blares, fans cheer.

“The adrenaline you get from the people that are here,” Gonzales said, “helps you do things that you probably wouldn’t normally do.”

And obscene amounts of weight are racked. Far more often than not, they’re lifted for personal bests.

“It’s one of the greatest things I’ve done in strength and conditioning,” Baker said. “It shows the guys how far they’ve come. It shows the people that support them how far they’ve come.”

The primary highlights: running back Andrew Henry set a positional program record, squatting 615 pounds to better his personal best by 70 pounds. Cornerback Christian Ellis set another positional record, a squat of 575 to rock the program’s previous best by 40 pounds.

Slot receiver Luke Wysong dominated the power clean with a night-best of 335 pounds, players mobbing him like he scored a game-winner after the barbell slammed the floor. Defensive lineman Zach Doyle took home top honors in the bench press with a high rep of 425 pounds.

The takeaway is simple. The Lobos are strong. Impressively so.

“I haven’t been able to say that since I’ve been here,” Gonzales, about to enter his fourth season as head coach, confessed.

Players didn’t disagree. Wysong has been doing a version of Night of Champions since he was heading into his freshman year at Cleveland High School long before enrolling at UNM. This year was different, not simply because of the weight lifted or the scene around it.

“We’re tired of (being) the old team,” he said. “So we’re gonna change around here.”

Defensive end Bryce Santana echoed Wysong’s sentiment.

“The past couple years, there’s been a few strong guys,” Santana, formerly of Los Lunas High, said. “But now, it seems like everyone’s starting to come along.”

Henry transferred in from Louisiana Monroe in January. He’d never done anything like Night of Champions in any of his previous stops. And sure, he’d lifted, but admitted he felt a little behind coming as offseason workouts started up this spring.

By the time he settled under the barbell for his final lift, he admitted he was sure he was going to get the program record.

“Watching all the guys, honestly, it just shows this Lobos team isn’t the same Lobo team (they) had in the fall,” Henry said.

This is what Gonzales has wanted since he signed on in December 2019. He didn’t lift in Night of Champions as a player in the same building or with the same equipment.

But he did compete. And he did bring it back. Linking tradition to the program’s development has been a focus under Gonzales.

And on a night like Monday, it served as tangible proof that those two can work hand-in-hand.

“The past, the present and future of Lobo football (together),” Gonzales said. “We’re on the verge of something really special.”

Quick Results (provided by UNM)



italics denotes tied PR

Bold denotes new PR

( ) denotes missed weight

POWER CLEAN

Dorian Lewis 225 255 275 285 300 (310)

Mihalis Santoraneos 225 255 275 295 315 ((325))

Bobby Wooden 225 255 275 285 (((300)))

Luke Wysong 245 275 295 315 325 335 (340)

Magnus Geers 245 255 275 (((295)))