 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens - Albuquerque Journal

7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

By Associated Press

This missing poster provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows 14-year-old Ivy Webster, left, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, center, and Jesse McFadden, who were reported missing Monday, May 1, 2023. Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people later in the day while searching a rural Oklahoma property for the two missing teenagers. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims, but authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or a man they may have been with. The teens were reportedly seen traveling with McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP)

HENRYETTA, Okla. – Authorities discovered the bodies of seven people Monday while searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers, state investigators confirmed.

The bodies were found near the town of Henryetta, a town of about 6,000 located about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson said.

He said the state medical examiner will have to identify the victims, but authorities were no longer searching for the missing teens or a man they may have been with.

“We’ve had our share of troubles and woes, but this one is pretty bad,” Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice told reporters.

Rice declined to confirm the identities of any of the victims, where the bodies were found or any details about weapons that may have been discovered on the property.

“We believe there’s no other threat to the community,” he added.

A missing endangered person advisory had been issued earlier Monday for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the advisory Monday afternoon.

The advisory for Webster and Brewer had said they were reportedly seen traveling with Jesse McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry. Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison records show McFadden was convicted of first-degree rape in 2003 and released in October 2020.

Court records show McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. A message left Monday evening with McFadden’s attorney in that case was not immediately returned.

Brittany Brewer’s father told KOTV in Tulsa that one of the bodies discovered was his daughter.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta … coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” Nathan Brewer said.

Henryetta Public Schools posted on Facebook and its website that it is grieving over the loss of several of its students.

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the note said. Officials said school would be in session, and mental health professionals and clergy would be on hand to help counsel students. But they said they would understand if families want to keep their children home from school.

In a separate Okmulgee County case, the bodies of four men were found Oct. 14 in the Deep Fork River in Okmulgee, a town of around 11,000 people that is about 40 miles south of Tulsa. Joseph Kennedy, 68, is facing four counts of first-degree murder in that case.

Home » From the newspaper » 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Multiple fatalities' on Illinois highway
From the newspaper
DIVERNON, Ill. – A ... DIVERNON, Ill. – A windstorm in central Illinois kicked up dangerous clouds of blinding dust ...
2
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens
From the newspaper
7 bodies found during search for ... 7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens ...
3
Poll: Americans fault media for dividing nation
From the newspaper
WASHINGTON – When it ... WASHINGTON – When it comes to the news media and the impact it's having on democracy and pol ...
4
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
From the newspaper
WASHINGTON – Two hospitals ... WASHINGTON – Two hospitals that refused to provide an emergency abortion to a pregnant woman ...
5
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
From the newspaper
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – ... VIRGINIA BEACH, Va – A rare and powerful tornado sent residents of a coastal city in Virgini ...
6
US: 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine since Dec.
From the newspaper
WASHINGTON – The White ... WASHINGTON – The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia ha ...
7
Birdie run lifts PGA Pros leader
ABQnews Seeker
Ben Kern called the ninth hole ... Ben Kern called the ninth hole at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Monday a "firestarter." It was the first of four consecutive birdies that ...
8
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
9
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...