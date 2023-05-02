Birdie run lifts PGA Pros leader

(PGA Professional Championship leaderboard)

SANTA ANA PUEBLO – Ben Kern called the ninth hole at Twin Warriors Golf Club on Monday a “firestarter.” It was the first of four consecutive birdies that would vault him to the top of the leaderboard in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship.

Kern shot a 4-under-par 68 during his second round for a 6-under-par 138 total and a two-shot lead over first-round-leader Wyatt Worthington II (4-under-par 140) in the event that played out at two courses, Twin Warriors and Santa Ana, over the first two days.

At stake are spots for the 20 top finishers at the PGA Championship, to be held the week of May 15-21 at Oak Hill in Rochester, N.Y.

For Tuesday’s third round, the field of 312 PGA pros is being whittled to the top 90 and ties. For the second straight day, darkness claimed the last stragglers. Monday’s final group at Twin Warriors did not finish and must complete the second round on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

But as far as the projected cut line of 3-over-par 147, it appears that the strong local contingent is surviving another day. Three players – Bill Harvey of Ladera GC, Jeff Roth of Farmington and former Rio Rancho High star and state prep champ Trent Rommann (now of Wichita, Kansas) are squarely at 147.

The Santa Fe duo of Brad Lardon and Garret Howell – director of golf and assisant pro at Las Campanas, are at 144. Howell was sniffing at the lead on Sunday, but went from 69 to 75 on Monday.

Kern, 38, PGA General Manager at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Grove City, Ohio, enters day three looking to fend off nine players within three shots of the lead.

Along with his four straight birdies on the par-3, 217-yard ninth; par-4, 477-yard 10th; par-4, 337-yard 11th; and the par-5, 550-yard 12th holes, he also birdied the par-4, 440-yard 6th and par-4, 390-yard 17th.

“My ball striking was really good,” said Kern. “It wasn’t too windy today, but being on the course where if you hit it outside the rough it’s gone, it puts a high demand on hitting the ball solidly. I hit a lot of solid shots today. Ball striking was there. I got the putter hot midway and it turned into a good round.”

Worthington, the PGA Teaching Pro at the Golf Depot in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, carded an even-par 72 after an up-and-down second round. This is his third PGA Pro Championship event.

Three of the seven women in the field are currently under the cut line, led by Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth who is tied for 21st after posting rounds of 73-70 for 143. The teaching pro from San Jose Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida made the second-round cut and tied for 50th in 2022. The other women who are currently under the cut line are Jennifer Borocz (Senior Director of Membership & Finance for the North Florida PGA Section) and Joanna Coe (PGA Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club), who are both tied for 58th.

Defending champion Jesse Mueller. the GM at the Grand Canyon University course in Phoenix, posted a 1-under-par 71 at Santa Ana on Monday. His two-day 145 is tied for 39th.

Tuesday

PGA Professional Championship: Third round, Twin Warriors GC. TV: 2-5 p.m., Golf Channel