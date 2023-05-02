Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry

One elected official’s plan to track the number, availability and cost of apartments and other residential rentals in Albuquerque hit a brick wall Monday night.

The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn’s “residential rental database ordinance” on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.

Under her proposal, landlords would have had to provide the city with information about each rental property, including the owner’s name and address. They would have had to report the property’s age, the number of units, how many of them are accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act standards and whether they were leased. For leased units, they would have had to disclose how much they charge for rent and security deposits and what other fees, if any, they assess.

The bill required landlords to provide annual updates if anything changed.

Fiebelkorn said the legislation was born of her desire to better understand the scope of the local housing crisis and develop targeted solutions, like incentives for new construction in parts of the city that most need it. She disputed that it was an overly “progressive” idea, saying Arizona, Ohio and several Texas communities already require similar registries.

Supporters called it a simple and straight-forward way to evaluate the current situation.

“We know that we’re short thousands of … affordable housing units in the city, but we don’t know if that’s because landlords are charging outrageous prices in rent or because there is physically not enough housing here,” supporter Cynthia Rodriguez said. “Having that kind of database would let us know what we’re working with.”

But opponents from the rental industry repeatedly complained about the “14 lines” of information they’d have to provide for each unit — with some arguing that the administrative effort would lead to higher costs for tenants — and about the prospect of making their contact, pricing and other information public.

“If you’re sharing those rents, (that) could establish a competition between other landlords which could set rents in the way that the city does not want,” said Toni Lei Ponic, a local property manager who said she represents over 100 owners who use her services to keep distance between themselves and their tenants and the public. “If the database is made public, that information — rental owners’ private information — would be made public to possibly disgruntled tenants.”

Councilor Dan Lewis said he was bothered that landlords had to come to City Hall on Monday to defend their way of life from what he called “demonizing” and “inflammatory” comments from some of the bill’s supporters who cast them as unscrupulous profiteers. He voted with Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton, Renee Grout, Trudy Jones, Klarissa Peña and Louie Sanchez against the bill.

“You’ve got to be able to support the people who provide the housing in the city,” Lewis said. “I’m concerned about bills like this and resolutions like this that paint them in that kind of light.”

The bill debated Monday represented a watered-down version of what Fiebelkorn first introduced last November. Under her initial proposal, landlords would have had to get permits for rental properties. Those would have cost $70 (for a single rental unit) or $700 (for owners over 250 units) to start, plus slightly lower annual renewal fees. The councilor scrapped that in response to rental industry feedback, opting instead for a database system with free enrollment.

Fiebelkorn argued that the final bill was not overly onerous and that even short-term rentals like Airbnbs are required to have a city permit in Albuquerque.

But only Pat Davis ultimately joined her in support of the database.

“I urge the citizens of Albuquerque to really start thinking and asking questions about why this industry, above all others, has so much power and why they, more than any others, have the power over your elected officials at the city and at the state,” Fiebelkorn said before the final vote.