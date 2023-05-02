 Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84 - Albuquerque Journal

Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

By Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk singer-songwriter known for “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown” and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity, died Monday. He was 84.

Representative Victoria Lord said the musician died at a Toronto hospital. His cause of death was not immediately available.

Considered one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums and penned hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

In the 1970s, Lightfoot garnered five Grammy nominations, three platinum records and nine gold records for albums and singles. He performed in well over 1,500 concerts and recorded 500 songs.

He toured late into his life. Just last month he canceled upcoming U.S. and Canadian shows, citing health issues.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever.”

Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, Lightfoot has been covered by dozens of artists, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction and Sarah McLachlan.

Most of his songs are deeply autobiographical with lyrics that probe his own experiences in a frank manner and explore issues surrounding the Canadian national identity. “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” depicted the construction of the railway.

“I simply write the songs about where I am and where I’m from,” he once said. “I take situations and write poems about them.”

Lightfoot’s music had a style all its own. “It’s not country, not folk, not rock,” he said in a 2000 interview. Yet it has strains of all three.

“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” for instance, is a haunting tribute to the 29 men who died in the 1975 sinking of the ship in Lake Superior during a storm.

While Lightfoot’s parents recognized his musical talents early, he didn’t set out to become a renowned balladeer.

He began singing in his church choir and dreamed of becoming a jazz musician. At age 13, the soprano won a talent contest at the Kiwanis Music Festival, held at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

“I remember the thrill of being in front of the crowd,” Lightfoot said in a 2018 interview. “It was a stepping stone for me…”

The appeal of those early days stuck and in high school, his barbershop quartet, The Collegiate Four, won a CBC talent competition. He strummed his first guitar in 1956 and began to dabble in songwriting in the months that followed. Perhaps distracted by his taste for music, he flunked algebra the first time. After taking the class again, he graduated in 1957.

By then, Lightfoot had already penned his first serious composition — “The Hula Hoop Song,” inspired by the toy that was sweeping the culture. Attempts to sell the song went nowhere so at 18, he headed to the U.S. to study music for a year. The trip was funded in part by money saved from a job delivering linens to resorts around his hometown.

Life in Hollywood wasn’t a good fit, however, and it wasn’t long before Lightfoot returned to Canada. He pledged to move to Toronto to pursue his musical ambitions, taking any job available, including a position at a bank before landing a gig as a square dancer on CBC’s “Country Hoedown.”

His first gig was at Fran’s Restaurant, a downtown family-owned diner that warmed to his folk sensibilities. It was there he met fellow musician Ronnie Hawkins.

The singer was living with a few friends in a condemned building in Yorkville, then a bohemian area where future stars including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell would learn their trade at smoke-filled clubs.

Lightfoot made his popular radio debut with the single “(Remember Me) I’m the One” in 1962, which led to a number of hit songs and partnerships with other local musicians. When he started playing the Mariposa Folk Festival in his hometown of Orillia, Ontario that same year, Lightfoot forged a relationship that made him the festival’s most loyal returning performer.

By 1964, he was garnering positive word-of-mouth around town and audiences were starting to gather in growing numbers. By the next year, Lightfoot’s song “I’m Not Sayin'” was a hit in Canada, which helped spread his name in the United States.

A couple of covers by other artists didn’t hurt either. Marty Robbins’ 1965 recording of “Ribbon of Darkness” reached No. 1 on U.S. country charts, while Peter, Paul and Mary took Lightfoot’s composition, “For Lovin’ Me,” into the U.S. Top 30. The song, which Dylan once said he wished he’d recorded, has since been covered by hundreds of other musicians.

That summer, Lightfoot performed at the Newport Folk Festival, the same year Dylan rattled audiences when he shed his folkie persona by playing an electric guitar.

As the folk music boom came to an end in the late 1960s, Lightfoot was already making his transition to pop music with ease.

In 1971, he made his first appearance on the Billboard chart with “If You Could Read My Mind.” It reached No. 5 and has since spawned scores of covers.

Lightfoot’s popularity peaked in the mid-1970s when both his single and album, “Sundown,” topped the Billboard charts, his first and only time doing so.

During his career, Lightfoot collected 12 Juno Awards, including one in 1970 when it was called the Gold Leaf.

In 1986, he was inducted into the Canadian Recording Industry Hall of Fame, now the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. He received the Governor General’s award in 1997 and was ushered into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame in 2001.

Home » More News » Folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, ...
2
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings
Around the Region
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- President Joe ... SAN DIEGO (AP) -- President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump ...
3
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings, killing two people ...
4
'El Chapo' sons charged with smuggling cheap fentanyl to ...
Around the Region
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- With Sinaloa ... MEXICO CITY (AP) -- With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, ...
5
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
Around the Region
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A widening ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked ...
6
Should school use 'Warrior' nickname? Tribe to have last ...
Around the Region
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) -- The profile ... SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) -- The profile of a Native American man, a braid trailing down and feather jutting up, is tiled into a high ...
7
Russian official: Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a ...
8
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
More News
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- The U.S. ... JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- The U.S. Army has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes ...
9
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its ...