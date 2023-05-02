 Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general - Albuquerque Journal

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general

By Amanda Seitz / Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.

About half of U.S. adults say they’ve experienced loneliness, Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a report from his office.

“We now know that loneliness is a common feeling that many people experience. It’s like hunger or thirst. It’s a feeling the body sends us when something we need for survival is missing,” Murthy told The Associated Press in an interview. “Millions of people in America are struggling in the shadows, and that’s not right. That’s why I issued this advisory to pull back the curtain on a struggle that too many people are experiencing.”

The declaration is intended to raise awareness around loneliness but won’t unlock federal funding or programming devoted to combatting the issue.

Research shows that Americans, who have become less engaged with worship houses, community organizations and even their own family members in recent decades, have steadily reported an increase in feelings of loneliness. The number of single households has also doubled over the last 60 years.

But the crisis deeply worsened when COVID-19 spread, prompting schools and workplaces to shut their doors and sending millions of Americans to isolate at home away from relatives or friends.

People culled their friend groups during the coronavirus pandemic and reduced time spent with those friends, the surgeon general’s report finds. Americans spent about 20 minutes a day in person with friends in 2020, down from 60 minutes daily nearly two decades earlier.

The loneliness epidemic is hitting young people, ages 15 to 24, especially hard. The age group reported a 70% drop in time spent with friends during the same period.

Loneliness increases the risk of premature death by nearly 30%, with the report revealing that those with poor social relationships also had a greater risk of stroke and heart disease. Isolation also elevates a person’s likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety and dementia.

The surgeon general is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness. He advises people to join community groups and put down their phones when they’re catching up with friends; employers to think carefully about their remote work policies; and health systems to provide training for doctors to recognize the health risks of loneliness.

Technology has rapidly exacerbated the loneliness problem, with one study cited in the report finding that people who used social media for two hours or more daily were more than twice as likely to report feeling socially isolated than those who were on such apps for less than 30 minutes a day.

Murthy said social media is driving the increase in loneliness in particular. His report suggests that technology companies roll out protections for children especially around their social media behavior.

“There’s really no substitute for in-person interaction,” Murthy said. “As we shifted to use technology more and more for our communication, we lost out on a lot of that in-person interaction. How do we design technology that strengthens our relationships as opposed to weaken them?”

Home » News » Nation » Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, ...
2
US readies second attempt at speedy border asylum screenings
Around the Region
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- President Joe ... SAN DIEGO (AP) -- President Joe Biden scrapped expedited asylum screenings during his first month in office as part of a gutting of Trump ...
3
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia launched its second large salvo of missiles at Ukraine in recent days early Monday, damaging buildings, killing two people ...
4
'El Chapo' sons charged with smuggling cheap fentanyl to ...
Around the Region
MEXICO CITY (AP) -- With Sinaloa ... MEXICO CITY (AP) -- With Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán serving a life sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl, ...
5
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by 'zero leads'
Around the Region
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A widening ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A widening manhunt for a Texas gunman who fatally shot five neighbors continued coming up empty Sunday as officers knocked ...
6
Should school use 'Warrior' nickname? Tribe to have last ...
Around the Region
SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) -- The profile ... SALAMANCA, N.Y. (AP) -- The profile of a Native American man, a braid trailing down and feather jutting up, is tiled into a high ...
7
Russian official: Ukrainian drones strike Crimea oil depot
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A massive fire erupted at an oil depot in Crimea after it was hit by two of Ukraine's drones, a ...
8
Army grounds aviators for training after fatal crashes
More News
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- The U.S. ... JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- The U.S. Army has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died within the last month in helicopter crashes ...
9
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its ...