 Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart - Albuquerque Journal

Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

By Associated Press

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road, authorities said.

Data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph (105 kph) and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday on Folly Beach, investigators said.

The speed limit on the island near Charleston is 25 mph (40 kph).

Samantha Miller, 34, of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

Miller had just got married hours earlier, Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said.

Three others in the golf cart including the groom were injured. Gilreath said the golf cart had lights and was legal to drive at night.

The groom’s mother created an online fund to pay for her daughter-in-law’s funeral and her son’s medical bills. It included a photo of the newlyweds running under sparklers just before the crash.

It also had a photo of groom Aric Hutchinson in the hospital, where he was recovering from a brain injury and numerous broken bones after the golf cart rolled over several times and was thrown 100 yards (91 meters).

At the hospital, Annette Hutchinson wrote that she was handed a bag with her son’s wedding band five hours after his now-dead wife put it on his finger.

Komoroski, 25, is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. She faces one to 25 years in prison on each DUI count.

Komoroski remained in the Charleston County jail Monday afternoon and records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

Home » More News » Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...
2
Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Television and movie writers declared late Monday they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as ...
3
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.
4
Stokes on pace to be UNM's longest tenured president ...
ABQnews Seeker
Garnett Stokes, UNM's 23rd president and ... Garnett Stokes, UNM's 23rd president and the first woman to hold the post, has waded through difficult issues facing the university while gaining support.
5
Three men sentenced in torture, killings of 14- and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced three men to ... A judge sentenced three men to two consecutive life sentences Monday in the 2018 beating and shooting deaths of two teenage boys on the ...
6
Why was a California psychologist the No. 2 prescriber ...
ABQnews Seeker
California doctor was No. 2 prescriber ... California doctor was No. 2 prescriber of Xanax, other depressants in NM
7
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...
8
Forecast looks bright for New Mexico solar industry
ABQnews Seeker
The sun is rising again at ... The sun is rising again at Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar — New Mexico's largest solar construction and installation company — following a stormy year of ...
9
New Mexico mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico teenage mother was ... A New Mexico teenage mother was sentenced Monday to a mandatory 18 years in prison for tossing her newborn son into a trash bin ...
10
42 top music events in May: Get your tickets ...
ABQnews Seeker
Which concerts excite you the most? Which concerts excite you the most?