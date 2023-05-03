 Hobbitcore, but make it Southwest style: Check out this Northern New Mexico dome home - Albuquerque Journal

Hobbitcore, but make it Southwest style: Check out this Northern New Mexico dome home

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

49 Padilla Trail, El Prado

Price: $799,000

Live out your hobbit dreams in this nearly 3,000-square-foot home surrounded by sturdy, mature pines nestled in the rolling hillside 20 minutes northwest of Taos.

There’s no need to bother about any stairs — which we know hobbits do not care for — the entry way flows into an open den and dining area with a wood-burning stove, perfect for curling up to admire your precious on a cold winter’s evening.

The galley-style kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counterspace, just what the frazzled host needs for unexpected parties when 13 hungry guests and a wizard show up on your door step.

The master bedroom has its own bathroom, and a spacious living area with built-in book shelves and a wood-burning stove, making a cozy study for writing memoirs of outsmarting dragons and visiting elves.

There are two guest rooms with a separate full bathroom so you won’t have to share with Smeagol and Gollum — who we all know will forever fight back and forth in the mirror.

Outside the home, winding flagstone pathways lead through crushed quartz to a deck where you can enjoy pipefuls of Longbottom Leaf while blowing smoke rings and reliving old tales with friends.

This monolithic dome is insulated and energy efficient so you can let your hairy toes wiggle freely, even in winter. There is a private well, underground propane tank, backup generator and hookups for installing solar making it possible to stay off the main grid, which will help in avoiding insistent relatives or nosy neighbors.

There are 12 acres of untapped possibilities, with space for pasture livestock, chickens and a homestead garden for the hobbit who would rather avoid “big people” and live a quiet life outside the hustle and bustle of the city.

Year built: 1999

House size: 2,628 square feet

Lot size: 12 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

