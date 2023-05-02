Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Students are being moved to Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center at 9800 Fourth NW, according to APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta. Classes are canceled for the day and parents are being asked to pick up their students.

Parents and guardians will need ID to verify their relationship before picking students up, Armenta said.

New Mexico Gas Co. spokesman Tim Korte said they believe the incident was caused by damage to a plug, a device situated near the ground that allows gas technicians to monitor pressure. Korte said they’re sure how the device was damaged.

Korte said that crews are able to make the repairs without turning off the meter.

“We don’t have to shut down the gas service to the school,” he said.

Korte said people should remember that the smell of rotten eggs could be an indicator of a gas leak. Anyone who notices that smell should evacuate the building or the area immediately, call 911 and then call the New Mexico Gas Co.’s hotline at 188-664-2726.