 Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold in New Mexico

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A $3 million lottery ticket — the second largest Mega Millions prize in New Mexico — was was sold at the end of April, according to a release from New Mexico Lottery.

“The winning numbers for the April 28 draw were 18, 38, 53, 62, 64 and Mega Ball number 20,” the release stated.

The release stated the ticket matched all five White Ball numbers, but missed the Mega Ball number. However, the player purchased a Megaplier, which had the number 3, increasing the $1 million prize to $3 million.

Ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers.

The release didn’t specify where in New Mexico the winning lottery ticket was sold.

Prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing, or the first business day after the 90th day, if the Lottery is not open for business.

 

 

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold in New Mexico

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Powerful drug Xylazine enters New Mexico street market. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local officials, preparing for influx of ... Local officials, preparing for influx of xylazine, want to prevent thousands of deaths it’s caused elsewhere.
2
Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
3
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 
4
Corley twins' prep tennis success is both familiar and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of ... Twins Vivica and Vianca Corley of Eldorado High hope to carry on a tradition of tennis excellence that began with older sisters Ivana and ...
5
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.
6
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
7
Old license plates: Can state change year tag color ...
ABQnews Seeker
What do lawmakers think of changing ... What do lawmakers think of changing license plate tag colors yearly?
8
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...
9
As New Mexico faces a terribly high alcohol and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A bill that moved quietly through ... A bill that moved quietly through the Legislature this year aims to address the problem by requiring insurance companies to remove barriers and expand ...
10
Syracuse transfer looks to shine for University of New ...
ABQnews Seeker
You never know when some of ... You never know when some of those past recruiting trips might pay off. Case in point, Nyah Wilson, who officially joined the University of ...