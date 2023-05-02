Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold in New Mexico

A $3 million lottery ticket — the second largest Mega Millions prize in New Mexico — was was sold at the end of April, according to a release from New Mexico Lottery.

“The winning numbers for the April 28 draw were 18, 38, 53, 62, 64 and Mega Ball number 20,” the release stated.

The release stated the ticket matched all five White Ball numbers, but missed the Mega Ball number. However, the player purchased a Megaplier, which had the number 3, increasing the $1 million prize to $3 million.

Ticket holders are encouraged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers.

The release didn’t specify where in New Mexico the winning lottery ticket was sold.

Prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing, or the first business day after the 90th day, if the Lottery is not open for business.