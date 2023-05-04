 Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this Southwest staple - Albuquerque Journal

Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this Southwest staple

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Margaritas are full of flavor, the salted rim and and sweetness of agave nectar balance the sharpness of tequila. A staple at any Mexican restaurant, this mixed drink is just what a Cinco De Mayo celebration needs.

Here’s a list of seven places to get margaritas around town.

This information was accurate as of May 3, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

Tomasita’s Albuquerque New Mexican Restaurant

(Courtesy of Tomasita’s Albuquerque New Mexican Restaurant)

This restaurant is off Interstate 25 near the Century Rio 24 Plex theater. It is offering a flight of mini margaritas as a Cinco De Mayo special. Enjoy sitting in a cozy booths and tables surrounded by dark wood paneling as delicious smells waft from the kitchen.

LOCATION: 4949 Pan American Freeway NE, 505-344-1204

HOURS: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Sadie’s

The Fourth Street location will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration with live music from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., drink specials and giveaways.

LOCATIONS: 6230 Fourth St. NW, 505-345-5339; 15 Hotel Circle NE, 505-296-6940; 5400 Academy Road NE, 505-821-9034

HOURS:

  • Fourth: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Hotel Circle: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
  • Academy:10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cocina Azul

(Courtesy of Cocina Azul)

Each location is offering a Cinco De Mayo special. At the Montgomery location, get several different margaritas as a flight. There is also an option for just a flight of tequila shots. There will also be special deals on tacos and margarita bundles.

LOCATION: 4243 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-831-2600; 5916 Holly Ave. NE, 505-831-4500; 1134 Mountain Road NW, 505-831-2500

HOURS:

  • Montgomery: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily
  • Holly: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Mountain Road: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Daily

The Copper Lounge

This location hosts the Copper Lounge, a 1920’s-speakeasy-themed space serving classic cocktails and Los Conejos, which serves the classics and modern twists on margaritas and other mixed drinks.

LOCATION: 1504 Central Ave. SE, 505-242-7490

HOURS: Closed Sunday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

El Patron

A Viva Cinco sign hangs with festive flags at El Patron North in celebration of Cinco De Mayo at 8100 Wyoming Blvd. NE (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant has two locations The primary location on Montgomery is a work of art with murals gracing the walls and archways. The second location —El Patron North — is smaller, and has brightly colored walls washed in natural light. El Patron has an award-winning margarita called the Casa De Patron Margarita. There will be live music to celebrate Cinco De Mayo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Patron North.

LOCATIONS: 10551 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-275-0223; 8100 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 505-797-3311

HOURS:

  • Montgomery: 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Friday; 10 am-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday
  • Wyoming: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily

El Pinto Restaurant

Giselle Santinstevan works behind the bar at El Pinto Restaurant 10500 Fourth St. NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This restaurant has water features and greenery throughout, making visitors feel close to nature. The vaulted ceilings make the area feel even more open and spacious. The atmosphere is relaxed and calming.

LOCATION: 10500 Fourth St. NW

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

High Noon Restaurant & Saloon

This restaurant in Old Town resides in a low-rise adobe building that was built in the mid-1700s. The drinks menu features a variety of craft margaritas ranging from a Silver Coin Margarita to a Down The Hatch Margarita, which has red chile simple syrup.

LOCATION: 425 San Felipe St. NW, 505-765-1455

HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Please celebrate safely and don’t drink and drive. The Take a Ride on Us program is offering $10 coupons for Uber starting May 5 at 10 a.m. through May 8, at 2 a.m. using the code CINCO23.

More food news:

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this Southwest staple

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Heinrich announces re-election campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday ... Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced Thursday morning that he will run for another six-year term.
2
Woman enters plea for her role in a 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to ... A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder for her role in an attempted robbery at an Albuquerque park that led to the 2021 ...
3
Five events to help you celebrate Cinco de Mayo
ABQnews Seeker
How will you celebrate? How will you celebrate?
4
Cool jobs: ABQ BioPark seeks butterfly pavilion keeper
ABQnews Seeker
The right person for this position ... The right person for this position will "enjoy the delicate hands-on work of rearing butterflies and releasing them into the Butterfly Pavilion ..."
5
Lotaburger worker accused of stabbing homeless man who threw ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused ... A Blake's Lotaburger employee is accused of stabbing a homeless man who threw a drink at him Tuesday outside the fast-food restaurant in Northeast ...
6
'I can't put my trust in people': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
7
Faculty sounds off on New Mexico State University AD ...
ABQnews Seeker
Faculty at New Mexico State University ... Faculty at New Mexico State University this week will consider a resolution raising "deep concern" about the recent contract extension and raise for Athletics ...
8
Clovis house fire leaves 2 children dead
ABQnews Seeker
Two children have died in a ... Two children have died in a structure fire that burned a home in Clovis Wednesday morning. The Clovis Police Department and Curry County Sheriff's ...
9
Mariachis, music and more: 7 events to kick off ...
ABQnews Seeker
April showers bring May flowers, as ... April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. While April seemed to be lacking in precipitation to me, May is certainly showering us ...
10
Say Jambo the newest incarnation of the legendary Bobcat ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adored chef and restaurateur Ahmed Obo ... Adored chef and restaurateur Ahmed Obo of Jambo fame bought the land and iconic Bobcat Bite building last November..