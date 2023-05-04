Margarita mixer: 7 places around Albuquerque to get this Southwest staple

Margaritas are full of flavor, the salted rim and and sweetness of agave nectar balance the sharpness of tequila. A staple at any Mexican restaurant, this mixed drink is just what a Cinco De Mayo celebration needs.

Here’s a list of seven places to get margaritas around town.

This information was accurate as of May 3, 2023. Call ahead to ensure restaurant information hasn’t changed.

This restaurant is off Interstate 25 near the Century Rio 24 Plex theater. It is offering a flight of mini margaritas as a Cinco De Mayo special. Enjoy sitting in a cozy booths and tables surrounded by dark wood paneling as delicious smells waft from the kitchen.

LOCATION: 4949 Pan American Freeway NE, 505-344-1204

HOURS: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The Fourth Street location will host a Cinco De Mayo celebration with live music from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., drink specials and giveaways.

LOCATIONS: 6230 Fourth St. NW, 505-345-5339; 15 Hotel Circle NE, 505-296-6940; 5400 Academy Road NE, 505-821-9034

HOURS:

Fourth: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hotel Circle: 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Academy:10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Each location is offering a Cinco De Mayo special. At the Montgomery location, get several different margaritas as a flight. There is also an option for just a flight of tequila shots. There will also be special deals on tacos and margarita bundles.

LOCATION: 4243 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-831-2600; 5916 Holly Ave. NE, 505-831-4500; 1134 Mountain Road NW, 505-831-2500

HOURS:

Montgomery: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily

Holly: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Mountain Road: 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Daily

This location hosts the Copper Lounge, a 1920’s-speakeasy-themed space serving classic cocktails and Los Conejos, which serves the classics and modern twists on margaritas and other mixed drinks.

LOCATION: 1504 Central Ave. SE, 505-242-7490

HOURS: Closed Sunday; 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

This restaurant has two locations The primary location on Montgomery is a work of art with murals gracing the walls and archways. The second location —El Patron North — is smaller, and has brightly colored walls washed in natural light. El Patron has an award-winning margarita called the Casa De Patron Margarita. There will be live music to celebrate Cinco De Mayo from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Patron North.

LOCATIONS: 10551 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-275-0223; 8100 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 505-797-3311

HOURS:

Montgomery: 11 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Friday; 10 am-9:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday

Wyoming: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Daily

This restaurant has water features and greenery throughout, making visitors feel close to nature. The vaulted ceilings make the area feel even more open and spacious. The atmosphere is relaxed and calming.

LOCATION: 10500 Fourth St. NW

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday

This restaurant in Old Town resides in a low-rise adobe building that was built in the mid-1700s. The drinks menu features a variety of craft margaritas ranging from a Silver Coin Margarita to a Down The Hatch Margarita, which has red chile simple syrup.

LOCATION: 425 San Felipe St. NW, 505-765-1455

HOURS: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Wednesday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Please celebrate safely and don’t drink and drive. The Take a Ride on Us program is offering $10 coupons for Uber starting May 5 at 10 a.m. through May 8, at 2 a.m. using the code CINCO23.

