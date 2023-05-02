Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole deputy’s vehicle, according to police

The man who was shot and injured by authorities south of Truth or Consequences Sunday night had jumped out of first one vehicle and then another before stealing a vehicle belonging to a Sierra County sheriff’s deputy, according to a New Mexico State Police spokesman.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, 21-year-old Abraham Quezada of Las Cruces began “acting erratically” and trying to jump out of a moving vehicle that was heading south on Interstate 25, according to officer Wilson Silver. He said the driver pulled over and Quezada ran away.

“A passing motorist in a pickup truck stopped to help. Quezada jumped into the bed of the pickup truck,” Silver wrote in a news release. “The motorist panicked and drove away with Mr. Quezada still in the truck’s bed. Quezada ultimately jumped out of the truck (while it was still in motion) and fled.”

Then Sierra County sheriff’s deputies found Quezada on State Road 187, near the Caballo Reservoir, and a state police officer arrived at the scene as well. Silver said Quezada ran away and the deputy and officer gave chase.

“During this evasion, Quezada got into an SCSO deputy’s vehicle and fled,” Silver said. “At some point during this flight, an SCSO deputy and NMSP officer fired at least one round toward the stolen vehicle.”

He said Quezada then crashed head-on into the State Police officer’s unoccupied vehicle.

“Quezada was transported to a local area hospital before being flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, to be treated for his injuries,” Silver said. “His condition is unknown.”

Silver said no officers were injured. He did not identify the State Police officer who shot Quezada and said that the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for providing more information about the deputy.

Quezada is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting or evading an officer. A criminal complaint was not immediately available.

Silver said agents with the State Police Investigations Bureau are continuing to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as a factfinder in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters,” Silver said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.”