 Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole deputy's vehicle, according to police - Albuquerque Journal

Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole deputy’s vehicle, according to police

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The man who was shot and injured by authorities south of Truth or Consequences Sunday night had jumped out of first one vehicle and then another before stealing a vehicle belonging to a Sierra County sheriff’s deputy, according to a New Mexico State Police spokesman.

Abraham Quezada, 21 (NMSP)

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, 21-year-old Abraham Quezada of Las Cruces began “acting erratically” and trying to jump out of a moving vehicle that was heading south on Interstate 25, according to officer Wilson Silver. He said the driver pulled over and Quezada ran away.

“A passing motorist in a pickup truck stopped to help. Quezada jumped into the bed of the pickup truck,” Silver wrote in a news release. “The motorist panicked and drove away with Mr. Quezada still in the truck’s bed. Quezada ultimately jumped out of the truck (while it was still in motion) and fled.

Then Sierra County sheriff’s deputies found Quezada on State Road 187, near the Caballo Reservoir, and a state police officer arrived at the scene as well. Silver said Quezada ran away and the deputy and officer gave chase.

“During this evasion, Quezada got into an SCSO deputy’s vehicle and fled,” Silver said. “At some point during this flight, an SCSO deputy and NMSP officer fired at least one round toward the stolen vehicle.”

He said Quezada then crashed head-on into the State Police officer’s unoccupied vehicle.

“Quezada was transported to a local area hospital before being flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, to be treated for his injuries,” Silver said. “His condition is unknown.”

Silver said no officers were injured. He did not identify the State Police officer who shot Quezada and said that the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for providing more information about the deputy.

Quezada is charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and resisting or evading an officer. A criminal complaint was not immediately available.

Silver said agents with the State Police Investigations Bureau are continuing to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

“The New Mexico State Police acts solely as a factfinder in its cases and does not determine whether an officer’s actions were justified in these types of matters,” Silver said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole deputy’s vehicle, according to police

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first ... NEW YORK (AP) -- The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV ...
2
Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police say Abraham Quezada tried ... State Police say Abraham Quezada tried to jump out of a moving vehicle traveling south on I-25, jumped into the bed of a truck ...
3
Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million ... New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million lottery ticket — the second largest Mega Millions prize in New Mexico — was was sold at the ...
4
Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
5
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 
6
42 top music events in May within easy driving ...
ABQnews Seeker
Below is a look at upcoming ... Below is a look at upcoming events in Albuquerque and around New Mexico. This includes upcoming concerts and more with links to where you ...
7
To aspiring tech entrepreneurs: Now's the time
ABQnews Seeker
So many people have opened their ... So many people have opened their networks and made countless introductions to help me feel a part of the local business network. If you ...
8
Powerful drug Xylazine enters New Mexico street market. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local officials, preparing for influx of ... Local officials, preparing for influx of xylazine, want to prevent thousands of deaths it’s caused elsewhere.
9
States need not always follow federal tax provisions
ABQnews Seeker
The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution ... The Tenth Amendment to the Constitution provides that the federal government has only those powers granted to it by the Constitution. The states have ...