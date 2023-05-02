 Albuquerque man accused of stabbing his mother to death in 2021 enters plea - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque man accused of stabbing his mother to death in 2021 enters plea

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he fatally stabbed his mother in the family’s northwest Albuquerque home in 2021.

Michael Gallegos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing Sara Gallegos, 41, in the bedroom of her home. He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing, 2nd Judicial District Judge Courtney Weaks said at a plea hearing Tuesday. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Albuquerque police found Sara Gallegos lying on a floor in her bedroom with “multiple large lacerations to her body, including to her neck, chest, thigh and arms,” prosecutors wrote in a pretrial detention motion. She died at the scene.

“A 10- to 12-inch knife was found in the bathroom sink near the bedroom,” the motion said. “Blood was seen on the bed, pillows and curtains.”

Albuquerque police were dispatched May 12, 2021, to the Gallegos’ home in the 9500 block of Sun Dancer NW after 911 callers said they heard a woman “screaming in distress,” the motion said.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Gallegos naked outside the home.

“He appeared to officers to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was making references to have taken LSD,” it said. Officers also found drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

Officers entered the master bedroom and found neighbors performing CPR on a partially clothed woman identified as Gallegos’ mother.

“The neighbors told officers that the victim’s 9-year-old daughter came to their house,” prosecutors wrote. “The child had blood on her and was asking for help because something was wrong with her mother.”

Michael Gallegos “told detectives he had no memory of the night’s events and that he had “blurred” out,” the motion said. “He was refering to his mother in the past tense, even though officers had not yet told him she was dead.”

Neighbors said Sara Gallegos was raising her two children as a single mother following her 2015 divorce from their father, police said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque man accused of stabbing his mother to death in 2021 enters plea

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
“Donuts...is there anything they can't do?” ... “Donuts...is there anything they can't do?” - Homer Simpson
2
Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police say Abraham Quezada tried ... State Police say Abraham Quezada tried to jump out of a moving vehicle traveling south on I-25, jumped into the bed of a truck ...
3
Powerful drug Xylazine enters New Mexico street market. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local officials, preparing for influx of ... Local officials, preparing for influx of xylazine, want to prevent thousands of deaths it’s caused elsewhere.
4
Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million ... New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million lottery ticket — the second largest Mega Millions prize in New Mexico — was was sold at the ...
5
Guide to growing perfect tomatoes in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Tomatoes are a popular vegetable to ... Tomatoes are a popular vegetable to grow for home gardens — New Mexico included. But it can be tough to grow them with the ...
6
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.
7
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 
8
Night of Champions takeway: Renewed UNM football tradition and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nineteen UNM football players set 12 ... Nineteen UNM football players set 12 personal bests across the power clean, squat and bench during the event at the Tow Diehm Facility.
9
Old license plates: Can state change year tag color ...
ABQnews Seeker
What do lawmakers think of changing ... What do lawmakers think of changing license plate tag colors yearly?
10
Should NM lawmakers have field offices and staffers? Legislature ...
ABQnews Seeker
Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature ... Proposals to modernize New Mexico's Legislature by paying lawmakers a salary and extending legislative session lengths fell short of the finish line during this ...