Albuquerque man accused of stabbing his mother to death in 2021 enters plea

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he fatally stabbed his mother in the family’s northwest Albuquerque home in 2021.

Michael Gallegos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing Sara Gallegos, 41, in the bedroom of her home. He faces up to 15 years in prison at sentencing, 2nd Judicial District Judge Courtney Weaks said at a plea hearing Tuesday. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Albuquerque police found Sara Gallegos lying on a floor in her bedroom with “multiple large lacerations to her body, including to her neck, chest, thigh and arms,” prosecutors wrote in a pretrial detention motion. She died at the scene.

“A 10- to 12-inch knife was found in the bathroom sink near the bedroom,” the motion said. “Blood was seen on the bed, pillows and curtains.”

Albuquerque police were dispatched May 12, 2021, to the Gallegos’ home in the 9500 block of Sun Dancer NW after 911 callers said they heard a woman “screaming in distress,” the motion said.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Gallegos naked outside the home.

“He appeared to officers to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was making references to have taken LSD,” it said. Officers also found drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.

Officers entered the master bedroom and found neighbors performing CPR on a partially clothed woman identified as Gallegos’ mother.

“The neighbors told officers that the victim’s 9-year-old daughter came to their house,” prosecutors wrote. “The child had blood on her and was asking for help because something was wrong with her mother.”

Michael Gallegos “told detectives he had no memory of the night’s events and that he had “blurred” out,” the motion said. “He was refering to his mother in the past tense, even though officers had not yet told him she was dead.”

Neighbors said Sara Gallegos was raising her two children as a single mother following her 2015 divorce from their father, police said.