Restaurant inspections Christmas-style: a bit of red and green this week

By Journal staff and wire reports

It was a near-perfect report this week, with 16 out of 17 restaurants passing their late April inspections. But a visit from some furry four-legged foodies brought one restaurant — Spring Rollin’ — into the red. The restaurant reopened after a brief closure following its April 24 inspection, when evidence of mice droppings were found throughout the establishment.

GREEN

Golden Pride, 1830 Lomas NE (April 24)
McDonald’s, 2200 Central SE (April 28)
Burger King, 4769 McMahon NW (April 24)
Chevron, 9633 Montgomery NE (April 24)
El Patron, 10551 Montgomery NE (April 26)
Pericos de Albuquerque, 109 Yale SE (April 28)
Old Town Catering Co., 4000 St. Joseph NW (April 26)
Elotes Rio Frio, 520 Louisiana SE (April 26)
Hibachi One, 3230 Coors NW (April 26)
Wingstop, 6125 Montgomery NE (April 28)
Comfort Inn & Suites, 411 McKnight NW (April 26)
Insomnia Cookies, 2132 Central SE (April 28)
Spring Rollin’, 6421 Riverside Plaza NW (April 26)
Wendy’s, 1808 Central SE (April 28)
Federico’s Mexican Food, 2202 Central SW (April 27)
Mila’s Mesa, 3409 Central NE (April 26)

 

YELLOW

None listed.

RED

Spring Rollin’, 6421 Riverside Plaza NW (April 24)
Result: Immediate closure; passed follow-up inspection.
Observed evidence of mice droppings in the following areas: the storage area behind storage racks and boxes and under the front service counter below the check out and hot holding of food and cold holding of food items, observed evidence of employees in kitchen drinking bottled water, observed substantial debris and soil buildup under the following areas: behind the grill and fryers, under the sinks, under the storage racks, and behind the freezers and refrigerators, observed wall and base coving with holes in the front cooking area and under the three-compartment sink, observed evidence to substantiate the complaint of mice droppings in the facility.

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required. 

For questions or concerns, please contact business editor John Leacock at jleacock@abqjournal.com

