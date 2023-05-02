Albuquerque’s Coronado Park to get new life as site of fire station, public safety training facility

Eight months after the city shut down Coronado Park to break up the large homeless encampment that had for years developed on site, officials are detailing how they plan to repurpose the property north of Downtown.

The city now intends to build a new Albuquerque Fire Rescue fire station and a public safety training facility. It will also turn the current nearby fire station into an “equipment hub” for the crews who handle wildfires, hazardous materials and other special assignments.

The three-phase project will cost an estimated $22 million. Design work will begin this year, but it is not clear exactly when construction will begin, an AFR spokesman said.

“This facility will provide our first responders with resources to better serve and protect our community,” AFR Chief Emily Jaramillo said in a statement.

Mayor Tim Keller decided last summer to close Coronado Park, where officials said as many as 120 people had been sleeping on a nightly basis. His administration cited crime and the deteriorating physical condition of the property near Third Street and Interstate 40.

“A place that had become a threat to public safety, both for the people inside the park and for those in the surrounding area, will now improve the safety of the entire region,” Keller said in a statement Tuesday.

The city has secured $5.25 million in state infrastructure money. It is expecting another $8 million from general obligation bonds going out for voter approval this fall. In addition, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has requested $2 million in federal funds for the project, the city said.