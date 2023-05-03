 Stansbury says GOP cuts would hurt programs for homeless - Albuquerque Journal

Stansbury says GOP cuts would hurt programs for homeless

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., talks about local services available to people who are homeless with providers in Albuquerque on Tuesday. (Ryan Boetel/Albuquerque Journal)

Speaking next to a mural of tiles honoring people who have died while living on the streets of Albuquerque, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., decried a Republican spending proposal that she said would lead to cuts in assistance programs that would exacerbate New Mexico’s homelessness problem

Stansbury gathered leaders of various organizations that assist homeless populations in the city and that received Stansbury’s community project funding, or earmarks, in the 2023 fiscal year, as well as groups she has picked for her federally funded projects in the upcoming fiscal year.

Stansbury and the White House have argued that the Republican-led spending proposal, which passed the House last week, would cut 22% from domestic programs throughout the country. Republicans have argued they want to cut spending at least to the fiscal year 2022 level. The GOP said it won’t increase the country’s debt ceiling unless the cuts are made.

The congresswoman said an across-the-board cut to discretionary spending would be devastating, and she accused Republicans of conflating two different issues.

“If we want to balance the budget and reduce our deficit and reduce our spending, we need to do so responsibly,” she said. “There is not a single entity in the world — a corporation, a nonprofit organization, a local government — that would go in and just willy-nilly slash programs and budgets without any consideration for strategic priorities, for budgetary needs or for outcomes for society.”

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, said the Republicans’ plan would require a $131 billion cut in base spending.

Stansbury highlighted the recipients of her community project funding that aimed to address homelessness and poverty, and she said such projects would be at risk under the GOP proposal, which cleared the House on a party-line vote. Those local projects in the 2023 fiscal year included:

  • The city of Albuquerque received $2.2 million to building a sobering center and $1.5 million for a homeless youth housing navigation campus.
  • Health Care for the Homeless was awarded $750,000 to acquire land to expand services.
  • The East Mountain Food Pantry got $712,000 to buy nearby land and build a facility.
  • The New Mexico Veterans Transitional Housing Center received $300,000 to build a integration center, which is under construction.

“The cuts that are being proposed, part of those cuts are 22% to the (Department of Veterans Affairs), I never in my lifetime thought I’d hear those words,” said Brock Wolff, CEO of the New Mexico Veterans Integration Center.

Republicans have argued that no specific agencies were singled out for the cuts.

Albuquerque’s Point-In-Time count, which aims to count every person and household experiencing homelessness, found that on a recent January night there were 1,311 individuals and 860 households experiencing homelessness, which included at least 86 veterans. Data presented at the state legislature this year showed that the number of people experiencing homelessness in the state in the last decade is decreasing.

But both officials with the city of Albuquerque and other local providers of services to people who are homeless said that the demand for their services is increasing, and that the group is notoriously difficult to track. They said the federal funding for their various programs are vital.

“In this country, when there are economic hard times, cuts are made,” said Gilbert Ramirez, the deputy director of Behavioral Health Services for the City of Albuquerque. “And cuts tend to target social services that are so vital in a time like this.”

