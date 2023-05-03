State calls for investigation into NMSU athletics, new basketball coach

It didn’t take long for New Mexico State University’s new men’s basketball coach to catch the attention of state officials concerned about the maligned program.

The Secretary of Higher Education in a letter to NMSU officials last month called for the university to launch another investigation in connection with an alleged sexual assault and hazing scandal that rocked the university — this one into brand-new coach Jason Hooten, who was announced as the next coach on March 24.

Back and forth letters were sent between state government and NMSU ahead of last week’s announcement by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that she will pursue anti-hazing legislation in next year’s legislative session.

NMSU in February canceled the rest of its season and ultimately fired then-head coach Greg Heiar amid a scandal within the men’s basketball program. In a police report and lawsuit, two players alleged that they were sexually assaulted by three other players and that coaches didn’t take action when the players reported the incidents.

One of the plaintiffs, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr., announced on social media that Hooten suggested Benjamin enter the transfer portal and continue his education and basketball career elsewhere. Benjamin said the suggestion added “insult to injury.”

In a letter to interim NMSU Chancellor Jay Gogue and Ammu Devasthali, the chair of the university’s Board of Regents, Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said the school must launch an independent investigation that includes a rigourous review of personnel, policies, documented complaints and discipline within the athletics department.

The secretary also said that investigation should look at Hooten’s comments to Benjamin, who grew up in Las Cruces and was a star players for Las Cruces High School.

“If true, this action constitutes retaliation against a local, home-grown athlete and New Mexican for the act of coming forward with legitimate concerns and allegations of abuse and hazing,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez said the university must address several points:

What is the university doing to address and resolve this matter?

The results of the independent investigation of the men’s basketball program and Hooten’s suggestion, which appears to be retaliatory.

A detailed plan for an independent investigation of the university’s athletics programs.

In response, Gogue sent the secretary a letter with a timeline of the steps NMSU took when the hazing allegations were revealed.

He said an outside firm, Greenberg Traurig, was already hired to investigate the incident. He said the university will ask the firm to look in to Hooten’s alleged remarks to Benjamin.

Gogue said the school is also in the procurement process for another firm to complete a thorough review of the entire athletics department.

“Once university leaders were made aware of these allegations, extensive measures were taken,” NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said in an email. Those measures included “recalling the entire basketball team from their road trip out of state, placing the entire coaching staff on administrative leave, launching an investigation, making mental health counseling available, canceling the remainder of the season, and firing the head coach. The kind of behavior described in those allegations has no place on our campus.”