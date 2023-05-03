 State calls for investigation into NMSU athletics, new basketball coach - Albuquerque Journal

State calls for investigation into NMSU athletics, new basketball coach

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

It didn’t take long for New Mexico State University’s new men’s basketball coach to catch the attention of state officials concerned about the maligned program. (Courtesy NMSU Athletics)

It didn’t take long for New Mexico State University’s new men’s basketball coach to catch the attention of state officials concerned about the maligned program.

The Secretary of Higher Education in a letter to NMSU officials last month called for the university to launch another investigation in connection with an alleged sexual assault and hazing scandal that rocked the university — this one into brand-new coach Jason Hooten, who was announced as the next coach on March 24.

Back and forth letters were sent between state government and NMSU ahead of last week’s announcement by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that she will pursue anti-hazing legislation in next year’s legislative session.

NMSU in February canceled the rest of its season and ultimately fired then-head coach Greg Heiar amid a scandal within the men’s basketball program. In a police report and lawsuit, two players alleged that they were sexually assaulted by three other players and that coaches didn’t take action when the players reported the incidents.

One of the plaintiffs, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr., announced on social media that Hooten suggested Benjamin enter the transfer portal and continue his education and basketball career elsewhere. Benjamin said the suggestion added “insult to injury.”

In a letter to interim NMSU Chancellor Jay Gogue and Ammu Devasthali, the chair of the university’s Board of Regents, Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said the school must launch an independent investigation that includes a rigourous review of personnel, policies, documented complaints and discipline within the athletics department.

The secretary also said that investigation should look at Hooten’s comments to Benjamin, who grew up in Las Cruces and was a star players for Las Cruces High School.

“If true, this action constitutes retaliation against a local, home-grown athlete and New Mexican for the act of coming forward with legitimate concerns and allegations of abuse and hazing,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez said the university must address several points:

  • What is the university doing to address and resolve this matter?
  • The results of the independent investigation of the men’s basketball program and Hooten’s suggestion, which appears to be retaliatory.
  • A detailed plan for an independent investigation of the university’s athletics programs.

In response, Gogue sent the secretary a letter with a timeline of the steps NMSU took when the hazing allegations were revealed.

He said an outside firm, Greenberg Traurig, was already hired to investigate the incident. He said the university will ask the firm to look in to Hooten’s alleged remarks to Benjamin.

Gogue said the school is also in the procurement process for another firm to complete a thorough review of the entire athletics department.

“Once university leaders were made aware of these allegations, extensive measures were taken,” NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said in an email. Those measures included “recalling the entire basketball team from their road trip out of state, placing the entire coaching staff on administrative leave, launching an investigation, making mental health counseling available, canceling the remainder of the season, and firing the head coach. The kind of behavior described in those allegations has no place on our campus.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State calls for investigation into NMSU athletics, new basketball coach

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Albuquerque’s Coronado Park to get new life as site ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eight months after the city shut ... Eight months after the city shut down Coronado Park to break up the large homeless encampment that had for years developed on site, officials ...
2
Delight your sweet tooth: 10 doughnut shops around Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
“Donuts...is there anything they can't do?” ... “Donuts...is there anything they can't do?” - Homer Simpson
3
Former Lobo Josiah Allick heading home, transfers to Nebraska
ABQnews Seeker
Former UNM Lobo Josiah Allick will ... Former UNM Lobo Josiah Allick will play next season for the Nebraska, where he's from and where his sister plays volleyball.
4
Albuquerque man accused of stabbing his mother to death ...
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday ... An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he fatally stabbed his mother in the family’s northwest Albuquerque home in 2021.
5
Man shot at by officers in Sierra County stole ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Police say Abraham Quezada tried ... State Police say Abraham Quezada tried to jump out of a moving vehicle traveling south on I-25, jumped into the bed of a truck ...
6
Powerful drug Xylazine enters New Mexico street market. Here’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
Local officials, preparing for influx of ... Local officials, preparing for influx of xylazine, want to prevent thousands of deaths it’s caused elsewhere.
7
Check your lottery numbers: Winning $3 million ticket sold ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million ... New Mexico Lottery: A $3 million lottery ticket — the second largest Mega Millions prize in New Mexico — was was sold at the ...
8
Guide to growing perfect tomatoes in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
Tomatoes are a popular vegetable to ... Tomatoes are a popular vegetable to grow for home gardens — New Mexico included. But it can be tough to grow them with the ...
9
Albuquerque City Council quashes rental property registry
ABQnews Seeker
The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's ... The City Council rejected Tammy Fiebelkorn's "residential rental database ordinance" on a 7-2 vote, heeding landlord concerns that it was intrusive, burdensome and anti-business.
10
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 