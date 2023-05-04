Talk of the Town: Criminals routinely ignore gun control laws, chose to live in a Blue state and live longer

Criminals ignore gun laws; ABQ teen dead

RE: “APD: Teenager killed during gun buy” (April 22 Journal): Albuquerque police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after allegedly killing another teenager during a botched gun buy. This is impossible. It is illegal for a minor to possess a handgun. It is illegal for a minor to sell or purchase a handgun. It is a federal felony for anyone to possess an unlicensed automatic firearm, as this teenager allegedly did. Not to be overlooked is the contemplated firearm purchase was taking place in blatant violation of the governor’s recently enacted universal background check law.

As this incident highlights, there is no such thing as “universal” background checks, because criminals routinely ignore such laws. The list of state and federal gun control laws violated during this incident is extensive. This unfortunate killing highlights why any new gun control laws will be useless in controlling crime; criminals will ignore them just as the existing laws were ignored around 2 a.m. April 21 in the 2500 block of Carlisle Boulevard.

Rod Baker, Cedar Crest

So who lost to give Unser museum $4M?

IT’S ALL fine and good that Klarrisa Peña and Brook Bassan now say they never intended to take $4 million from the Albuquerque Museum.

Never mind it was very clear that that was their intention when they first proposed the Unser (museum) funding. Anyone who looked at the budget could see Albuquerque Museum minus $4 million, Unser museum plus $4 million.

My question is, where is the money coming from now? Of course they are still taking $1.5 million from the museum, but where is the rest coming from — public safety?

I always liked the Unsers, but should the taxpayer fund a museum honoring them? They surely have enough friends who could donate to start this museum and then, at some point, maybe the city could help take it over.

David Sanchez, Albuquerque

VA medical care is not failing this vet

“ALBUQUERQUE VA care failing our veterans,” written by Dennis White and posted in your newspaper’s April 2 Talk of the Town, described his problem with not being able to obtain a certain medication through the VA system. I disagree with his broad statement that the VA is failing service-connected vets.

To paint the VA system as a failure over a personal grievance, however legitimate, presents an inaccurate picture of the care thousands of grateful New Mexico veterans receive from health care and administrative staff who serve us with compassion and respect. I have received care for my Vietnam-era and Afghanistan War service-connected conditions from our VA hospital for nearly 50 years. My experiences at the VA have been positive, and my concerns have been skillfully addressed both fairly and promptly, depending on the situation.

For example, seven years ago, I called to make an appointment with my private employer’s health insurance network GI clinic to be seen for chronic and severe abdominal pain and was told there were no available appointment dates and I would be contacted as soon as one became available. I could not wait and decided to use my VA health benefit. I was given an appointment quickly to see a specialist and underwent a battery of tests immediately to determine the cause of my condition and received successful treatment. I am still waiting for a call from that very “prominent” health care network.

I encourage all my fellow veterans to contact our elected representatives — not to complain, but to encourage their support for veteran’s heath care.

I assure our citizens they are getting their money’s worth when it comes to my care, which they generously support with their hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

Ronald Lopez, Albuquerque

Choose Blue over Red and live longer

AFTER LOOKING at the Life Expectancy by State chart in the Health section (Journal April 23), I did a little low-level analysis. The results: Live in a blue state and you’re going to live longer. Live in a red state and you’re going to die sooner. I took the really neat circular chart in the article and matched up the states by life expectancy ranking and their blue vs. red outcome of the most recent presidential/congressional election.

And the results are: Of the 25 states ranked with the lowest/worst life expectancy, 19 are red states. Of the 10 lowest life expectancy states, nine are red states. Of the top 10 states in life expectancy, the best nine are blue states. Of the 25 states with the highest life expectancy, 19 are blue states. Why these results? I suspect further review would suggest the red states may have lower incomes, less assistance programs, less Medicare expansion, fewer social service initiatives, fewer high-paying jobs, more conservative approaches to government support of programs for those in need.

Sure, some will argue these numbers are tainted, misrepresentative, don’t tell the entire story and are unreliable. I tend to believe numbers rather than disinformation. Go blue and live longer.

Jeffrey Paul, Albuquerque

I appreciate DD Waiver home visits

AFTER READING the article on (April 21’s) front page I knew I needed to speak up. I want to make sure people understand both sides. My son is a recipient of the DD Waiver services, and several weeks ago we had our unannounced home visit, which was fine.

I was informed by our agency that, due to a serious incident, this would be happening for all recipients at some point over the month, to be prepared, and that I must let them in. Honestly, this is not asking too much. I am truly grateful for the excellent DD Waiver program in our state, for a governor who cares about the welfare of this vulnerable population and chose to do checks, and for each person who participated in this daunting task of making home visits.

On the other hand, there is daily heartbreak, struggle and despair in the long-term care of our loved ones with disabilities. The program is a genuine life-saver for my son, even though the annual recertification, ongoing requirements, deadlines and monthly home visits can be invasive and stressful. That the woman in the article caring for her sister had such a hard time when a person showed up unannounced to inspect her home is very understandable, but it is also necessary.

The bottom line for me is, when I am gone, and knowing the statistics on abuse in the disability community, I want my son to be protected and safe, and it is reassuring to see the state respond so quickly. I would like to say a very heartfelt thank you for the program and to all who participated in checking on everyone.

Cinda Haggren Wylie, Albuquerque

Raise debt ceiling, work on new budget

ATTEMPTING TO add conditions for future spending to pay for past spending is combining apples and oranges in one bill. It is at best poor economics and at worst holding future budgeting hostage. It is politics at its most (divisive).

(U.S. House) Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy has thrown himself on the floor and is drumming his heels and holding his breath in the typically selfish and unreasonable temper tantrum of a 2-year-old. It is time for him to pick himself up and put on his grown-up clothes.

Address the past and raise the debt ceiling. Then roll up your sleeves and work on the future budget.

Adele E. Zimmermann, Embudo

Balance out national debt doomsaying

HERE (April 22, page A9, “When will we get serious”) we have the 1,000th — or is it 4,000th, I’ve lost count — guest column explaining the national debt will cause the sky to fall, and yet the sky continues not to fall. Why not one column explaining why the national debt hasn’t caused the sky to fall and never will? Hint: the financial constraints on a country that creates its own money are not the same as any household or firm that emphatically does not create its own money.

… Why not publish at least one contrary opinion, maybe side-by-side with the next doomsaying opinion?

Here’s a paragraph from the piece I submitted (for publication earlier this year): “The national debt is defined as the total of outstanding Treasury bonds, that is, the total of outstanding government borrowing. The United States has had a national debt since 1836, and people have been predicting that it would cause the sky to fall since, well, 1837 probably. And yet the sky continues not to fall, children and grandchildren continue not to be burdened, etc. After 185 years of being wrong, maybe it makes sense to look at what is really happening.”

Creigh Gordon, Albuquerque

2nd Amendment is the wrong priority

WHO HAS greater priority regarding the 2nd Amendment? A Farmington cop that pulled the trigger or a law-abiding citizen killed in his own doorway? The Farmington police did not have a warrant (and) were at the wrong address, therefore the officers were trespassing. Despite the victim having a 2nd Amendment right to protect his home and family, the result is still tragic. (Recently) one of the Journal’s (letter writers) defended the trigger-happy officer’s actions. The victim and his wife were in bed. The victim went to investigate a commotion outside late at night.

An instant later he was dead. Whatever the outcome of this tragedy, an investigation must be made, guilty individuals must be brought to justice, and blood-thirsty officers should enlist in the Army or Marines. There’s too much violence in our neighborhoods. There are too many officers filled with blood lust. The San Juan County Sheriff has repeatedly supported the 2nd Amendment right; ironically, had the deceased waived his right, he would be alive and the Farmington officer(s) would not be in trouble.

Joe Hubbard, Aztec

CYFD needs remake, not a few new laws

THE OUTRAGE and frustration expressed in Sunday (April 23)’s editorial on CYFD mirrors that of those of us who have worked in functional child-welfare systems in other states. It is, however, a blessing that no legislation was passed, because without an understanding of how the system is supposed to work, these would have been written in stone and still not have addressed the deficiencies in our system.

The wide range of suggestions and bills proposed over the last few years indicates a lack of coherent understanding of how the system should be structured. You cannot solve the problems with plug-ins. Only a complete overhaul, based on an extended in-person fact-finding visit to a state that knows how to protect children — Washington, New Hampshire, Connecticut, for instance — will provide the structural picture needed.

Further, our pilgrims can learn the meaning and intent of the Adoption and Safe Families Act; how the courts should be involved; how to assess homes for risk and danger; how to humanely remove a child from a home; how to flood homes with services to prevent child removal and what services to provide; what oversight agencies to use, such as The Joint Commission; how to share, between agencies, information on each family in the system. N.M.’s level of ignorance in these areas is appalling, and children will continue to suffer and die under CYFD’s lethal watch.

Trying to change the system from within is like shaking a snow globe and expecting to see the sands of Waikiki.

Kristin Masters, LCSW-R (NY), Albuquerque

Teach law officers de-escalation steps

THE RECENT shooting of Robert Dotson by police should have all rural Americans deeply concerned and questioning the training of their local law enforcement officers.

In the majority of free states in America, it is legal to answer the door of one’s home with a gun. Dotson was well within his rights. Knowing they had the wrong address, officers Fife, Farva and Fudd should have backed down and de-escalated the situation. What kind of training are they receiving? See gun, pull gun and dump mag? Quick-draw McGraw? These trigger-happy jokers killed a man they were sworn to serve and protect; they tried to kill his wife as well. Thank God they couldn’t hit her and take both parents from the kids. Law enforcement officers, you chose a dangerous profession, but job No. 1 is still to serve and protect. It is not self-preservation.

(These) officers (should) write “I will not kill those I’m sworn to protect” 5,000 times on the board. Law enforcement trainers: teach de-escalation and less use of force.

Nathan Cernick, Libby, MT

Why are we tearing down arroyo trees?

I LIVE on the West Side along Calabacillas Arroyo. (Last month) a backhoe (was) going along the edge of the arroyo, tearing out trees large and small and other vegetation growing at the side. Why is this necessary?

The trees and vegetation are native and have thrived there on their own with very little rainfall. They have provided areas of green beauty in the desert as well as habitat for wildlife. I would think their roots would also help prevent erosion, so what’s the purpose? And why is this destruction being done in the spring, when birds are nesting, if it has to be done at all?

I will miss those green areas when I walk there or look outside my backyard.

Linda Herring, Albuquerque

Archbishop should address gun crisis

IN REFERENCE to Archbishop John C. Wester’s front page story (Sunday April 23 Journal) urging nuclear disarmament, I have mixed thoughts. First of all, I do agree the proliferation of nuclear weapons is definitely concerning. However, an unprepared United States in the face of Russian and Chinese threats and belligerence (regarding) Ukraine, Taiwan and elsewhere has me more on edge. Furthermore, as a retired longtime employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory, I find the archbishop’s ideas about disarming our country to be naive and alarming. The national labs are protecting us, and obviously after 78 years so is the MAD theory — mutually assured destruction. The archbishop also mentioned that during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 he was frightened. As a teenager during that time, so was I.

But on another subject, one that ties in, I wish the archbishop would take to the pulpit and write pastoral letters condemning our country’s epidemic of gun violence and the millions of handguns and military-style weapons that individuals are stockpiling in their homes. This is something our Congress can address right now but won’t. I really feel our religious leaders need to address this vigorously. I am terrified for all the children being murdered by out-of-control gun fanatics day after day.

LeRoy Sanchez, Santa Fe

Congress should regain war powers

ACCORDING TO Sen. (Tim) Kaine (D-Virginia) and 41 co-sponsors, President Biden has a “longstanding commitment to replacing outdated authorizations for the use of military force” and supports passage of bills to repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 and for 1991.

I would like to thank the president for his support and ask New Mexicans to contact their U.S. Reps. (Melanie) Stansbury, (Gabe) Vasquez and (Teresa) Leger Fernandez to co-sponsor HR 932, which has no N.M. co-sponsors. If passed, this legislation would return war-making powers to Congress.

Ginny Schneider, Cochiti Lake