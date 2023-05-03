Editorial: Tracking down origin of guns critical to making schools safer

“Anyone who is in possession of a firearm on any school campus will be immediately arrested,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman promised at a news conference in late March.

Well, that may be true, but a Journal investigation found it’s unclear what authorities are doing – if anything – to track the origins of guns seized in schools, and the Albuquerque Public Schools police chief says if students don’t want to talk, an officer can’t even ask: “OK, kid. Where’d you get it?”

According to records recently obtained by the Journal, a startling 17 guns have been reported or seized on Albuquerque school campuses this school year – more than any year in recent memory and we still have a month to go.

In most cases, local authorities had no answers about where the guns came from.

The Albuquerque Police Department didn’t open cases in many of the gun incidents at APS. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said it generally isn’t contacted and often doesn’t investigate gun seizures at schools.

Despite repeated inquiries from the Journal, APS did not provide any information showing the district tried to trace any gun’s ownership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Is this a sign of numb resignation?

“Legally, we can’t question (them) if they don’t want to talk,” says APS police Chief Steve Gallegos. “I mean, we’d have to do interviews, and a lot of times kids just don’t want to say that.”

Taking a gun on campus is both a state and a federal crime. Who’s in charge here? If school police can’t ask questions about gun origins, prosecutors sure can. And so can judges when they require full cooperation with investigators to accept a plea deal.

Lawmakers passed the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act in the last legislative session to hold irresponsible gun owners accountable. The law takes effect June 16 and allows charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a fourth-degree felony for negligently allowing a minor to obtain a firearm, depending on how the child used the gun. But if police don’t know here the gun came from – whether a parent left it unsecured or the student bought it illegally from a friend – they’re at a dead end.

With so many guns in Albuquerque schools since the beginning of the fall semester, we should consider ourselves fortunate no one has been hurt. Last school year two APS students, including 13-year-old Washington Middle Schooler Hargrove, were shot to death on or near school campuses.

There was a close call with a misfire at West Mesa High School in December, when a woodshop student reached into his backpack and accidentally pulled the trigger of a 9mm pistol. The student told an APS detective he brought the handgun to school to “look cool.” West Mesa English teacher Eric Brugger says gun incidents have become so routine administrators are “nonchalant” about reporting them.

The Journal investigation shows what he means. And West Mesa has had the most gun incidents this year.

Less than a month after the woodshop misfire, another West Mesa student was found with two guns in his waistband. One was modified to be fully automatic. Not long after, a West Mesa student was shot and injured at a park across the street. Last school year, a 16-year-old West Mesa student was shot and killed just off campus while fighting with a 14-year-old over a gun.

“A child finds his dad’s gun on the coffee table and brings it to school and brandishes it to a classmate,” Bregman said at the March news conference. “In that scenario, both the child and the parent will be prosecuted.”

But the parent can’t be prosecuted unless police know he or she was the source.

APS has invested tens of millions of taxpayer dollars in security infrastructure and re-typed “school safety is a community responsibility” in letter after letter to families after a gun is found on a campus. And yet 17 guns were reported on school property this school year. Who knows how many more were on campus, but not discovered by police?

The Benny Hargrove Act was a tough bill to pass. But just as important is law enforcement agencies needing to work together to track down where all of these guns are coming from. That could be key to preventing so many guns from finding their way into kids’ backpacks.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.