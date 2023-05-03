Rocket carrying cremains crashes after launching from Spaceport America

An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with NASA-financed payload experiments and the cremated ashes of late astronaut Philip K. Chapman failed immediately after launching Monday morning at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

One news station reported that the Spaceloft XL rocket exploded moments after liftoff.

But UP Aerospace Vice President of Operations Tracey Larson said there was no explosion. Rather, the rocket motor malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to crash back to the ground.

“There was an anomaly, but it didn’t explode,” Larson told the Journal. “The motor didn’t burn as it should have … It all landed within the spaceport’s safety range, and we were able to recover the rocket and the payloads to return them to customers.”

Still, it’s the first time the company — which has flown scores of payloads into suborbit on multiple launches from Spaceport America since 2006 — has faced this type of failure, which the company’s onsite crew is now scrutinizing to determine what happened.

“We know we had an anomaly, and we’ve got some idea of what went wrong, but nothing concrete yet,” Larson said. “It actually looks pretty minor. We’re not too worried about it and we have full confidence we’ll be up and flying again fairly soon.”

Not yet

Monday’s launch failure means that Chapman’s quest for space continues.

An Australian who became an American citizen and served as a scientist-astronaut with NASA from 1967 to 1972, Chapman never got the chance to get into space when he was with the space program. His opportunity evaporated when the space-station program Skylab B was canceled.

Chapman died in April 2021 at the age of 86, but his ashes were among the cremains and DNA samples of about 120 persons that were stored in the nosecone of the rocket that fell out of the sky on Monday before reaching space.

The launch was part of an Earth Rise Service conducted by Celestis Inc., a memorial spaceflight service. Chapman’s widow, Maria Tseng, and others paid to have ashes of loved ones launched into space.

Tseng told the Journal in a recent interview she did not think her husband would have approved of the memorial flight.

“He was a scientist to whom the search for truth and reality was very important and this is purely symbolic,” she said. “But I wanted to do it.”

Celestis keeps a portion of ashes and DNA samples in reserve in case they are lost in a flight gone bad. But in this case cremains and samples have apparently been recovered. Celestis reported that all the cremains and DNA samples on Monday’s flight will be launched on the next Earth Rise Mission, named Perseverance.

“The company guarantees its performance and offers performance assurance, which means if the mission is not achieved, families will have the option of a priority re-flight on the next scheduled launch of the same service type – at no extra cost,” said Celestis spokesperson Pazia Schonfeld.

In a statement issued after Monday’s crash, Celestis said the company would be working with UP Aerospace to determine what went wrong.

“We have full confidence that UP Aerospace will find and fix the problem and we look forward to flying with them again when they are ready,” said Charles M. Chafer, Celestis co-founder and chief executive officer.

Disappointed again

UP Aerospace, which is headquartered in Colorado, in 2006 was the first commercial space company to actually open operations at Spaceport America, a $225 million facility that the state built and operates about 20 miles southeast of Truth or Consequences.

The company’s reusable Spaceloft XL rocket has flown to suborbit more than a dozen times from Spaceport America’s vertical launch area. That includes numerous missions under contract with NASA’s Flight Opportunities Program, which NASA launched to pay commercial operators to send new technologies into suborbit for testing and development after the space shuttle stopped flying.

That program partly financed Monday’s launch, which included 13 payloads from NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge, a competition that encourages teams of sixth- to 12th-grade students to design, build and launch experiments into microgravity on commercial rockets.

And it included the Celestis memorial payload.

On Tuesday, Chapman’s widow, Tseng, told the Journal she was disappointed about Monday’s failed flight, but said disappointment has haunted this mission. She said it was originally scheduled to launch in October 2021 and has been postponed a number of times.

It was postponed twice in recent weeks. Monday’s launch was scheduled for April 21 at the Spaceport, then pushed to April 28 and then to this week.

“For many people this is a very expensive tribute,” Tseng said. “In addition to the fee, they may want to attend the launch.” She and those close to her attended a launch that was canceled at Spacesport America last year.

“You are paying for something that you don’t know will happen or not,” Tsing said. “But there is nothing to be done about it. It is not Celestis’ fault. Celestis is a customer of these rocket companies. And there is a guarantee of service, even though it may take the rest of our lives.”

Some of Chapman’s ashes will also be included in a Celestis Enterprise flight that is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral in June or July. That flight will go into deep space and orbit the sun.

That’s the plan anyway.

Past problems

Spaceloft has experienced anomalies in the past. In 2006, a Spaceloft XL rocket launched at the Spaceport plunged into the New Mexico desert after climbing to just 40,000 feet, well short of its suborbital space goal.

But previous difficulties were nothing like the rocket motor failure and crash landing that occurred Monday, said Patricia Hynes, former director of the Space Grant Consortium at New Mexico State University, which has sent many experimental payloads into suborbit on past Spaceloft flights.

“Anomalies can be lots of things,” Hynes said. “One time the flight parameters weren’t set correctly and the rocket only went to 10,000 feet and then came back down.”

Monday’s anomaly, however, posed no danger on the ground.

“As a failure, it couldn’t have gone better,” Larson said. “Everything happened as safely as it could have.”