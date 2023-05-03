Photos: Isotopes fall to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in series opener By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 at 9:44PM Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Michael Brantley, left, and Korey Lee score two run against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Nolan Jones advances to third base during a game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Sugar Land Space Cowboys' Michael Brantley takes second base defended by Isotopes short stop Conner Kaiser during their game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes second baseman Coco Montes fields the ball against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Sugar Land Space Cowboys' pitcher Bryan Garcia gives the thumbs up after falling while delivering a pitch against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Albuquerque Isotopes’ Daniel Montano fails to make a catch in the outfield during a game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)Isotopes starting pitcher Josh Rogers delivers a pitch against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys during the series opener at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1of7 Next Home » ABQnews Seeker » Photos: Isotopes fall to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in series opener Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community. • Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share? We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com taboola desktop ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages Questions about the Legislature? Albuquerque Journal can get you answers Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Your Question/s *LayoutName *FirstLastEmail *Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.Submit Question MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS View All Neighbors seek major changes to problem-plagued Central pedestrian underpass Neighborhood leaders say more than 150 people — from residents to business owners — have… Photos: Isotopes fall to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in series opener Rocket carrying cremains crashes after launching from Spaceport America An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with NASA-financed payload experiments and the cremated ashes of paying… More ABQnews Seeker