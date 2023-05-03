Isotopes’ Riley Pint finds pitching “groove” for best stretch of his career

Riley Pint is having a lot of fun playing baseball these days.

Opposing hitters? Not so much.

Pint, a 25-year-old relief pitcher for the Albuquerque Isotopes is enjoying the best stretch of his career — one that’s already featured considerable ups and downs.

April 2023 falls squarely in the up category, especially the last few weeks. During that span, Pint has worked seven consecutive scoreless outings, allowing three hits over nine innings with 13 strikeouts.

Wednesday night was rough for Isotopes pitching as visiting Sugar Land bashed its way to a 14-3 victory. Pint did not appear, keeping his hot streak intact.

“I feel like I’m just finding my groove,” Pint said prior to Tuesday’s game. “I’m mixing my pitches really well, the catchers are doing a great job for me. This season I’ve felt like I’m really pitching for the first time, not just throwing.”

That’s music to the ears of first-year Isotopes pitching coach Chris Michalak, who’s been impressed with the 6-foot-5 right-hander’s mix of high-90s fastballs, wipeout sliders and effective changeups.

“Riley is realizing he has the stuff to get guys out without expanding the strike zone,” Michalak said. “He has good movement on his fastball and slider — those are two plus pitches. When you start having success day in and day out, like he is now, you start getting more confident and more comfortable.”

Such has not always been the case for Pint, who came into pro baseball straight from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, awarded a $4.8 million signing bonus and saddled with off-the-charts expectations.

They proved difficult to meet.

Plagued by wildness and weighed down by anxiety, Pint walked 134 batters and hit 21 in his first 167 innings as a professional.

By June of 2021, Pint was frustrated enough to call it a career. He retired.

Asked how he spent his summer off, Pint smiled.

“A lot of travel,” he said, “a lot of soul searching, too. It was just good for me to get away from the game for a while, get away from the stress and anxiety.

“It was really the first summer I got to spend with my parents with no baseball in like 16 years.”

Pint and his father enjoyed a fishing trip to Minnesota, but by summer’s end he was starting to miss baseball.

He contacted the Rockies and got back in the game, spending most of 2022 with Double-A Hartford before a late-season stint in Albuquerque. Joining a struggling Isotopes pitching staff was not necessarily an ideal tonic, but Pint showed enough to earn an invitation to Colorado’s big league spring training in 2023. He was slowed by an oblique strain in camp and allowed runs in each of his first three Isotopes appearances this season.

Since then, nothing.

“It was awesome being a part of big-league camp,” Pint said. “Having conversations with guys who’ve pitched here and in Denver I learned a lot about how to get guys out at this level.”

One of the pitchers who offered advice was Rockies reliever Daniel Bard, who stepped away from the game in 2013 to deal with anxiety and made a successful return in 2020.

“He’s been a great resource for me,” Pint said.

Now Pint is hoping for a chance to join Bard in the Rockies bullpen, His recent torrid stretch certainly has Pint on Colorado’s radar, though he’ll likely to work through some more high-leverage situations with the Isotopes first. Pint says he’s not feeling any pressure.

“I can’t get too far ahead of myself,” Pint said. “I’m really enjoying my time with these guys. There’s a great vibe in the clubhouse and it’s just a matter of time until this team takes off. I’m having a lot of fun right now.”

Tuesday: J.J. Matijevic went 5-for-6 with two triples and drove in eight runs as visiting Sugar Land rolled to a 14-3 win in the opener of a six-game series in Albuquerque. Rehabbing Houston Astros star Michael Brantley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs scored.

Coco Montes had two hits for the Isotopes, who had 13 strikeouts.