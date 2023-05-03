Neighbors seek major change at problem-plagued Central underpass

People who live and work near the Central Avenue underpass are calling on city officials to take more dramatic action to fix the problem-plagued tunnel separating Downtown Albuquerque from the EDo neighborhood.

Neighborhood leaders say more than 150 people — from residents to business owners — have signed a letter imploring the city to close pedestrian access to the walkways that border Central Avenue as the road dips beneath the railroad tracks and instead build a sidewalk that crosses the tracks above ground.

“Devising such a solution to the recalcitrant problems posed by the Central Avenue Underpass would help alleviate the issues of crime, homelessness, sanitation, and economic development/tourism, and overall beautification/quality-of-life for those who live, work, and play in the Downtown area,” said the letter the neighborhood leaders say they intend to send to Mayor Tim Keller and the City Council this week.

The group is seeking action by the end of the year.

A city spokesman said officials agree that is the right solution, and they hope to break ground on an at-grade crossing at some point this year.

“We have adequate funding for the crossing and it is currently in the design and engineering phase,” spokesman Tim Walsh said in an email. “In the meantime, the City has tried to improve the situation by installing temporary equipment to make the underpass safer until a long-term fix is complete.”

While the underpass has been a longstanding issue, neighbors galvanized late last year to once again push for improvements. The city has since reinforced the lighting, begun playing music to discourage loitering and committed to more regular cleaning.

Tunnel foot traffic was steady Tuesday afternoon, primarily made up of people who appeared to be leaving a conference. The tunnel was otherwise clear and seemed to have been recently visited by a city clean-up team, but neighbors said such conditions are fleeting.

“By tomorrow it will be back to being (dirty),” said Joaquin Baca, president of the ABQCore neighborhood association and a candidate for the City Council’s Downtown-based district who spoke at a community-organized news conference at the tunnel’s entrance.

Neighbors complained during the news conference that the underpass’ current design provides cover for people to urinate, defecate or use drugs and that it is unsafe for both locals and the visitors making their way to and from Downtown.

Moises Gonzalez said he’s seen the “devolution” of the tunnel during his 20 years as a Huning Highland resident, and that multiple city administrations have tried to improve the conditions with no long-term success.

“We have to get an at-grade (crossing), I think, in order to solve this problem,” Gonzalez said. “It’s not going to be solved by cleaning up the tunnel.”