 PGA of America unveil new partnership with Notah Begay III Foundation - Albuquerque Journal

PGA of America unveil new partnership with Notah Begay III Foundation

By Journal staff and wire reports

NBC television golf analyst Notah Begay walks along the 18th fairway during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

From the start, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation has been all about providing opportunities.

And with the help of the PGA of America, that won’t be changing anytime soon.

The PGA of America announced a new partnership with the NB3 on Tuesday to help establish further golf programming curated by PGA certified professionals for Native American youth in New Mexico.

“The NB3 Foundation is proud to stand alongside the PGA of America as we work to open up the game to more kids across the country,” Begay said in a press release through the PGA of America. “The NB3 Junior Golf National Championship and the Junior PGA Championships provide an avenue for young golfers to enjoy the game and acquire unique opportunities!”

Formally unveiled at the PGA Professional Championships hosted by Twin Warriors and Santa Ana golf clubs, the partnership will also provide exemptions for both boys and girls winners of the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship into the Junior PGA Championships, scholarships to support junior league teams based out of Twin Warriors and Santa Ana and a donation to assist greater access to golf for Native American youth in New Mexico.

PGA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Career Services teams will also provide panels dedicated to golf-oriented careers for high school and college students through the partnership.

Begay, an Albuquerque native and four-time winner on the PGA Tour, founded the NB3 in 2005 to help make a difference in Native American children’s lives by cultivating four key areas: physical activity, healthy nutrition, youth development and cultural connections.

PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Round three of the PGA Professional Championships at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana saw two players in the same group get the absolute most out of each other.

John Somers and Braden Shattuck both carded 4-under-par 68s to tie for the lead at 7-under-par heading into Wednesday’s final round.

“I think we all fed off each other,” Shattuck said of his grouping with Somers and Cory Schneider. “Those guys took off early. I was kind of late to the party. I kind of back-doored it a little bit.”

Somers’ inspired performances comes at the tail end of a truly wild week. He and his wife, Catherine, welcomed their first baby girl to the world last Wednesday.

“Baby and mom are healthy,” Somers said. “Knowing that they’re in good hands takes a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » PGA of America unveil new partnership with Notah Begay III Foundation

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
PGA of America unveil new partnership with Notah Begay ...
ABQnews Seeker
The PGA of America announced a ... The PGA of America announced a new partnership with the NB3 on Tuesday to help establish further golf programming curated by PGA certified professionals ...
2
Isotopes' Riley Pint finds pitching "groove" for best stretch ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pint, a 25-year-old relief pitcher for ... Pint, a 25-year-old relief pitcher for the Albuquerque Isotopes is enjoying the best stretch of his career — one that's already featured considerable ups ...
3
Neighbors seek major change at problem-plagued Central underpass
ABQnews Seeker
Neighborhood leaders say more than 150 ... Neighborhood leaders say more than 150 people — from residents to business owners — have signed a letter imploring the city to close pedestrian ...
4
Photos: Isotopes fall to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys ...
ABQnews Seeker
5
Rocket carrying cremains crashes after launching from Spaceport America
ABQnews Seeker
An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with ... An Up Aerospace rocket loaded with NASA-financed payload experiments and the cremated ashes of paying customers failed immediately after launching Monday morning at Spaceport ...
6
Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first ... NEW YORK (AP) -- The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV ...
7
State calls for investigation into NMSU athletics, new basketball ...
ABQnews Seeker
It didn't take long for New ... It didn't take long for New Mexico State University's new men's basketball coach to catch the attention of state officials concerned about the maligned ...
8
Addressing Albuquerque business leaders, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham offers ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a speech to business leaders, ... In a speech to business leaders, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the potential of hydrogen development and hints at plans for a new tutoring ...
9
Gas leak prompts evacuation at Albuquerque elementary school
ABQnews Seeker
Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated ... Alameda Elementary School is being evacuated following the report of a gas leak, an Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman said shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday. 