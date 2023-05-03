PGA of America unveil new partnership with Notah Begay III Foundation

From the start, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation has been all about providing opportunities.

And with the help of the PGA of America, that won’t be changing anytime soon.

The PGA of America announced a new partnership with the NB3 on Tuesday to help establish further golf programming curated by PGA certified professionals for Native American youth in New Mexico.

“The NB3 Foundation is proud to stand alongside the PGA of America as we work to open up the game to more kids across the country,” Begay said in a press release through the PGA of America. “The NB3 Junior Golf National Championship and the Junior PGA Championships provide an avenue for young golfers to enjoy the game and acquire unique opportunities!”

Formally unveiled at the PGA Professional Championships hosted by Twin Warriors and Santa Ana golf clubs, the partnership will also provide exemptions for both boys and girls winners of the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship into the Junior PGA Championships, scholarships to support junior league teams based out of Twin Warriors and Santa Ana and a donation to assist greater access to golf for Native American youth in New Mexico.

PGA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Career Services teams will also provide panels dedicated to golf-oriented careers for high school and college students through the partnership.

Begay, an Albuquerque native and four-time winner on the PGA Tour, founded the NB3 in 2005 to help make a difference in Native American children’s lives by cultivating four key areas: physical activity, healthy nutrition, youth development and cultural connections.

PGA PROFESSIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Round three of the PGA Professional Championships at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana saw two players in the same group get the absolute most out of each other.

John Somers and Braden Shattuck both carded 4-under-par 68s to tie for the lead at 7-under-par heading into Wednesday’s final round.

“I think we all fed off each other,” Shattuck said of his grouping with Somers and Cory Schneider. “Those guys took off early. I was kind of late to the party. I kind of back-doored it a little bit.”

Somers’ inspired performances comes at the tail end of a truly wild week. He and his wife, Catherine, welcomed their first baby girl to the world last Wednesday.

“Baby and mom are healthy,” Somers said. “Knowing that they’re in good hands takes a huge weight off my shoulders.”