 Fed expected to raise key interest rate amid banking turmoil - Albuquerque Journal

Fed expected to raise key interest rate amid banking turmoil

By Christopher Rugaber / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON (AP) — Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could make their future rate decisions more difficult and treacherous.

On the one hand, turmoil in the banking sector and political battles over the government’s borrowing limit could weaken the economy if banks restrict lending and financial markets tumble on fears of a default on the nation’s debt. Such anxieties would argue against further rate hikes, at least for now.

On the other hand, inflation, while slowing, is persisting at a level far above the central bank’s 2% target rate, raising concerns that the Fed might have to further tighten credit to slow price increases. Additional rate hikes would follow — a trend that would lead to ever-higher borrowing rates and heighten the risk of a recession.

The wide range of potential outcomes could provoke divisions among Fed officials, even as they’re expected on Wednesday to raise their benchmark rate to 5.1%, the highest level in 16 years. The big question is whether the Fed will also signal Wednesday that it’s now inclined to pause its rate increases — barring any re-acceleration of inflation — and keep its key rate unchanged for the rest of 2023 as it assesses its progress in cooling inflation.

“There clearly is some division (among Fed officials), which is reasonable, given that we don’t know where we are, and we’ve got these things going in the wrong direction,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KMPG.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, last month cited the banking turmoil and the likelihood that many banks will tighten credit for consumers and businesses as a reason to potentially forgo a rate hike this week.

“I think we need to be cautious,” Goolsbee said. “We should gather further data and be careful about raising rates too aggressively.”

Likewise, Patrick Harker, president of the Philadelphia Fed, warned against overdoing rate hikes and possibly derailing the economy.

Other regional Fed bank presidents, including James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, have said they would prefer that the central bank remain steadfast and lift its key rate to at least 5.4%, which would require additional rate hikes after this week.

That divergence reflects the fraught path confronting the Fed. When inflation was spiking to a peak of 9.1% last June, the Fed was mostly united in its support for fast and aggressive rate increases. Now that its key rate is at a level that should restrict growth and inflation has slowed to 5% as of March, unanimity could be harder to maintain.

The Fed is meeting this week against an increasingly cloudy economic backdrop. Turmoil has re-erupted in the nation’s banking sector after regulators seized and sold off First Republic Bank over the weekend. It was the second-largest U.S. bank failure ever and the third major banking collapse in the past six weeks. Investor anxieties about whether other regional banks may suffer from problems similar to First Republic’s sent stocks sharply lower Tuesday.

Wall Street traders were also unnerved by Monday’s announcement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the nation could default on its debt as soon as June 1 unless Congress agrees to lift the debt limit before then. The debt limit caps how much the government can borrow, and Republicans in Congress are demanding steep spending cuts as the price of agreeing to lift the borrowing cap.

Both developments could weigh on an already slowing economy. The Fed wants the economy to cool somewhat, because less borrowing and spending should also help rein in inflation. But particularly if political battles around the debt ceiling worsen, the economy could fall into a deep enough recession that the Fed might be forced to cut interest rates sometime this year — even if inflation isn’t fully in check.

Goldman Sachs estimates that a widespread pullback in bank lending could cut U.S. growth by 0.4 percentage point this year. That could be enough to cause a recession. In December, the Fed projected growth of just 0.5% in 2023.

The Fed’s likely rate hike Wednesday comes as other major central banks are also tightening credit. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to announce another interest rate increase Thursday, after inflation figures released Tuesday showed that price increases ticked up last month.

Consumer prices rose 7% in the 20 countries that use the euro currency in April from a year earlier, up from a 6.9% year-over-year increase in March.

In the United States, although overall inflation has tumbled as the cost of gas and many goods has eased, “core” inflation — which excludes volatile food and energy costs — has remained chronically high. According to the Fed’s preferred measure, core prices rose 4.6% in March from a year earlier, the same as in December.

Home » Business » Money » Fed expected to raise key interest rate amid banking turmoil

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Fed expected to raise key interest rate amid banking ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Poised to raise ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could ...
2
Stock market today: Asian markets track Wall Street decline
Money
Asian shares declined Wednesday, tracking losses ... Asian shares declined Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street as shares of beleaguered banks tumbled again and worries about the U.S. economy deepened. U.S. ...
3
To aspiring tech entrepreneurs: Now's the time
ABQnews Seeker
So many people have opened their ... So many people have opened their networks and made countless introductions to help me feel a part of the local business network. If you ...
4
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- Regulators seized ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold ...
5
Bite-sized habits to improve your money-handling skills
ABQnews Seeker
Creating new, positive habits requires consistency ... Creating new, positive habits requires consistency and repetition. James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, provides many strategies for making new habits "stick." One of ...
6
Is my money safe? What you need to know ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- Recent turmoil ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Recent turmoil in the banking industry may have you worried about your money. Officials announced Monday that they closed San ...
7
When the Fed faced the menace of stagflation
ABQnews Seeker
We're witnessing a historic slow-motion battle ... We're witnessing a historic slow-motion battle between the Fed and inflation, before it metastasizes into a monster.
8
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve blamed last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on poor management, watered-down regulations and lax oversight by its ...
9
Gas prices decrease slightly in Albuquerque this week
ABQnews Seeker
In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular ... In Albuquerque, a gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.58 this week — an 8-cent decrease from last Thursday and 46-cent decrease year over year.