 Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia - Albuquerque Journal

Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia

By Jovana Gec And Dusan Stojanovic / Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A teenager opened fire at his school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard before being arrested in the school yard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were hospitalized.

A father of a student at the school in central Belgrade said the shooter entered his daughter’s classroom, firing at her teacher and then her classmates as they ducked under their desks. Most students were able to flee through a back door, according to a local official.

Police said the shooter, whom they identified by his initials, K.K., was a student at the Vladislav Ribnikar school and was born in 2009. They said he used his father’s gun.

Local media footage showed a commotion as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car. Police sealed off the blocks around Vladislav Ribnikar, which is what’s known as a primary school, whose students would typically range in age from 6 to 15. Authorities later carried body bags to a waiting van.

Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the danger posed by the large number of weapons in the country after the wars of the 1990s. They also note that decades of instability stemming from the conflicts as well as the ongoing economic hardship could trigger such outbursts.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at around 8:40 a.m. on the first day that classes resumed after a long weekend for the May 1 holiday.

“I was able to hear the shooting. It was nonstop,” said a student who was in a sports class when gunfire erupted elsewhere in the building. Her mother asked that her name be withheld because of her age. “I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”

The student described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who had good grades.

“He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen,” she said.

Milan Nedeljkovic, the mayor of the Belgrade area of Vracar where the shooting happened, said that most of the students were taken out a back door of the school.

“We have video surveillance, but now this is a lesson, we need metal detectors too,” he said. “It is a huge tragedy … something like this (happening) in Belgrade. Such a tragedy at an elementary school.”

Four students and a teacher were sent to University hospital, according to the hospital’s director, who said one child and the teacher were in serious condition.

Milan Milosevic, who said his daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, told N1 television that he rushed to the school when he heard what had happened. He received a call from his daughter who had gotten out of the building and was unharmed.

“He (the shooter) fired first at the teacher and then the children who ducked under the desks,” Milosevic said his daughter told him.

Home » News » World » Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Teenage shooter kills 8 children, guard at school in ...
More News
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- A teenager ... BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) -- A teenager opened fire at his school in Serbia's capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard before being ...
2
Sheriff: Wife of suspected Texas gunman has been arrested
Around the Region
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A Texas ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- A Texas sheriff tells The Associated Press the wife of the man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including ...
3
Rising turmoil is making Fed's rate decisions more perilous
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Poised to raise ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could ...
4
US, Mexico agree on tighter immigration policies at border
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. and Mexican ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other ...
5
Oklahoma woman: Sex offender controlled my daughter's family
Around the Region
HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) -- As law ... HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) -- As law enforcement officials went silent Tuesday while investigating what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, ...
6
Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for ...
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- The first ... NEW YORK (AP) -- The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV ...
7
'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with ...
More News
NEW YORK (AP) -- 'Some Like ... NEW YORK (AP) -- 'Some Like It Hot,' a Broadway musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, ...
8
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
More News
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Widespread loneliness in ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily, costing the health industry ...
9
Few leads, false alarms as search for Texas gunman ...
More News
CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search ... CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) -- The search for a gunman in Texas who killed five neighbors from Honduras dragged into a third day Monday with ...