 Cool jobs: ABQ BioPark seeks butterfly pavilion keeper - Albuquerque Journal

Cool jobs: ABQ BioPark seeks butterfly pavilion keeper

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Don your explorer’s hat and rubber boots and hoist your bug net, the ABQ BioPark is seeking candidates for a full-time seasonal butterfly pavilion keeper at the Botanic Garden.

The right person for this position will “enjoy the delicate hands-on work of rearing butterflies and releasing them into the Butterfly Pavilion while educating guests about their life history and ecological importance,” the website stated.

Duties include: preparing the pavilion in the morning for visitors, rearing caterpillars, receiving and preparing pupae for emergence, releasing butterflies, keeping meticulous notes, interacting with guests and occasionally covering shifts in the Bugarium also located in the Botanical Garden.

Applicants must be at least 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

The candidate must be prepared to work outside in the heat, have an interest in biology — especially entomology, have attention to detail, be able to perform delicate hand work, have communication and customer service skills, be comfortable speaking with BioPark guests and have patience.

The position will begin in May and run through mid-October. It will be a 40 hours a week, including weekends, taking two days off during the week instead.

Applications must include a cover letter, résumé, contact information for three references and be sent to cabq@tryfacta.com by May 5.

