Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. Here’s how you can help.

National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them to redirect their budgets to keep afloat as they struggle to provide the same level of service as before – a challenge that’s been building for several years.

Roadrunner Food Bank spokeswoman Sonya Warwick said the organization has seen a “significant” decrease in food donations and federal help in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

She said food availability has become more scarce even among industry partners, including farmers, food manufacturers and grocery stores. These partners would donate unsalable food items that were still edible and good to distribute in what Warwick called “food rescue” – but the amount donated is shrinking.

Federal aid has dwindled as well, according to Warwick. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program established during the pandemic, which was “a significant help in those years,” has run out and is no longer a source of support to food banks.

Those two resources alone represented a significant amount of the food Roadrunner received and distributed, Warwick said.

These shortages mean organizations such as the Rio Grande Food Project have to provide smaller portions of food to its clients, often relying on shelf-stable staples such as canned and box food instead of healthier items, according to a statement from the organization’s co-executive directors, Ari Herring and Kayla Strickler.

“We try to stretch our resources best we can while still providing substantive boxes of free groceries,” the statement said. “… we are proud to still offer three distributions per week.”

Meanwhile, in addition to the shortages, there is the issue of rising food prices, which means Roadrunner’s usual budget no longer covers the amount of food it once did.

“Food is a lot more expensive even for us to buy,” Warwick said. “What we could buy two years ago, for example, just for the regular consumer, is way more expensive than what it was in 2020 or 2019.”

Herring and Strickler said all these problems stem from complex systemic issues, ranging from high inflation, low donations and even global conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, which has sent “ripple effects far and wide” through supply chains.

“Rio Grande Food Project has spent more and more on food each year since 2020, and can still only provide about half of what we used to provide our guests each visit than we could pre-pandemic,” according to Strickler.