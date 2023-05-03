‘I took his life for no reason’: Confession to 2008 Roswell killing leads police to body buried under floorboards

Outside an Allsup’s in Roswell, Tony Peralta borrowed a stranger’s phone on Monday to call police. He had a confession to make.

Hours later, officers dug up the bones, boots and dentures of William Blodgett from the floor of the home the men shared 14 years ago. Peralta told Roswell police he killed Blodgett with a screwdriver — and it had eaten away at him ever since.

Peralta, 37, was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center early Tuesday morning on an open count of murder in the 2008 death of the 69-year-old.

Dina Blodgett, Blodgett’s daughter, told the Journal on Tuesday it’s still a shock.

“We all feel glad that there is closure, that they found his remains and we can lay him to rest, which I didn’t think would ever happen,” Blodgett said.

Peralta reportedly asked a Roswell detective to tell the family that Blodgett “was a good man and didn’t deserve what I did.” Dina Blodgett said the police passed along Peralta’s message.

Peralta’s attorney could not be reached Tuesday.

Over the past decade, Peralta had two daughters, but his marriage fell apart amidst abuse allegations, according to court records. More recently Peralta had been arrested on burglary, trespassing and drug-related charges.

As for the home, at 403 East Fifth, it has changed hands since Blodgett disappeared, all while he was buried under the plywood floor of an attached room.

A woman who previously owned the home told the Journal her father bought the home as a “fixer upper” but he died without doing anything to it.

It had no electricity or plumbing and stayed vacant until she sold it sometime after 2013. The woman added, “It wasn’t in livable conditions.”

It’s unclear who owns the home currently but on Zillow it’s touted as a great investment property that “needs some TLC but has a lot of potential.”

“Property being SOLD-AS IS,” the listing states.

According to an affidavit for a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court:

Peralta showed up to an Allsup’s convenience store near his home around 1:15 p.m. on Monday and borrowed a stranger’s phone to call 911. He told a dispatcher he had killed “Bill” and offered to show police where the body was buried.

Blodgett was reported missing in 2009 after he didn’t show up to feed his ex-wife’s dogs. Police learned at the time that Blodgett accused his tenant, Peralta, of stealing his wallet and was going to evict him.

Detectives questioned Peralta to no avail and found no signs of foul play at the home, just the smell of rotten food and dead rats. Police walked a cadaver dog through the house, where the body was already buried, but the dog detected nothing.

“All leads in reference to this case have been exhausted,” a detective wrote in a police report. “The case will be closed pending further leads or information.”

On Monday, Peralta cried in the interview room as he told police he didn’t know why he killed Blodgett. He told police he came forward because “his heart hurts”

“He was always good to me and I took his life for no reason,” Peralta reportedly told police. “A lot of people have an excuse, I don’t have one. … I killed him and I shouldn’t have.”

Police went to the home and pulled up the plywood floor of an attached room. First they found a boot, with a sock and bones inside. Then they found the rest; a skull, rib cage and dentures which matched Blodgett’s dental records.

Dina Blodgett, who lives in Maine, said she would see her father every Christmas but wasn’t going to make it the year he disappeared. She said she tried to call and he didn’t answer, soon after he was reported missing.

Blodgett said police always told the family a common refrain in cold cases: whoever did it would eventually come forward.

“I guess guilt eats at you after awhile,” she said. “… I didn’t really expect that.”

Blodgett said her father was known to lend a helping hand to those who needed it, men like Peralta. She said her father rented half his duplex to Peralta after his divorce.

“He was very generous, always looking to help other people out,” she said. “… Sometimes that comes back and bites you, I guess, when you help out the wrong people.”