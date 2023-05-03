 Rio Rancho, Albuquerque students headed to Broadway after winning awards - Albuquerque Journal

Rio Rancho, Albuquerque students headed to Broadway after winning awards

By Kevin Hendricks / Rio Rancho Observer

Breton Sego

A student from Rio Rancho High School and another from Albuquerque Academy are Broadway-bound after receiving theater awards.

Breton Sego, a junior from Rio Rancho High School, was named Best Actor at the 2023 New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Awards Friday night at Popejoy Hall.

Nori Kai Little of Albuquerque Academy won Best Actress.

The event, also known as the Enchantment Awards, recognizes individual artistry in performance and honors teachers and their schools’ commitment to performing arts education.

According to co-executive director of the New Mexico High School Musical Theatre Awards Terry Davis, Sego is the first student from Rio Rancho to win the top prize for actors.

Sego’s portrayal of Dmitri in “Anastasia” earned him the award, which includes a trip to New York to perform on a Broadway stage.

Sego and Little will represent New Mexico at the Jimmy Awards, also known as the National High School Musical Theater Awards, held in New York City on June 26. Ahead of that performance, they receive coaching from Broadway professionals and rehearse with nearly 100 of their peers from across the country.

Read the full story at rrobserver.com. 

