Do you have two or more unpaid speed camera tickets in Albuquerque? The boot might be coming for you.

City parking enforcement is now in the speed-enforcement business.

The Albuquerque City Council on Monday approved legislation aimed at curbing nonpayment of speed camera fines. It allows parking officers to ticket, boot or even impound vehicles tied to repeated unpaid speed camera citations when those vehicles are parked on city streets or at city facilities.

The proposal specifically targets those with two or more such citations in default, meaning it could apply to over 2,500 people.

“Automated speed enforcement is slowing down speeders and making our streets safer,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “We appreciate having another tool to improve speed enforcement in Albuquerque.”

Keller’s administration proposed the policy, and Councilors Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton and Klarissa Peña sponsored it at the council level.

The legislation passed 7-2 with only Pat Davis — who has long argued that getting a speeding citation in the mail is a poor deterrent for fast driving — and Louie Sanchez in opposition.

Sanchez said the city is putting its resources in “the wrong place,” and should focus on hiring more police officers to combat shoplifting and other crime.

“Aren’t we one of the poorest states in the nation, and we’re going after the parking individuals? I just think we should really, really take a look at this. We still have crime on the streets,” he said.

But Bassan countered that the speed camera program aids an understaffed police department and that the new proposal is intended to improve public safety by stiffening penalties for people repeatedly caught driving too fast and then ignoring the penalty.

There are 2,593 people who have at least two unpaid speed camera citations, according to a city spokesman.

“This makes it a little more strict,” Bassan said. “We’re finding people are getting the citations and either not doing the community service or not paying the fines. It’s becoming a chronic problem, so this is escalating it.”

Albuquerque rolled out its speed camera program a year ago, and has since issued nearly 52,000 citations.

Only 56.1% of violators are paying their citations — which cost either $100 or four hours of community service — on time. The rate jumps to 67.5% when including those who pay after the city sends them to collections.

There are currently 17,535 citations in default, meaning those unpaid after 90 days.

