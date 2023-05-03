New testing lab enters state cannabis industry

Bluebonnet Labs announced this week it has received a license from the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department to operate a cannabis testing laboratory in Albuquerque.

The company, which has locations in Texas and Oklahoma, says the lab is now operational.

“We are thrilled to have received this license from the RLD,” Bluebonnet Labs CEO Jon Bowman said in a statement. “With this license, we can now offer our expertise and state-of-the-art testing facilities to the cannabis industry in New Mexico. We are committed to providing accurate and reliable testing services to help ensure the safety and quality of cannabis products in the state.”

Bluebonnet Labs says it offers a “complete range of cannabis testing services,” such as microbiological testing, potency testing, residual solvent analysis, pesticide screening, among others.

The news of Bluebonnet’s license approval brings the number of licensed cannabis testing labs in the state to five, according to the Cannabis Control Division.