Westbound I-10 shut down at New Mexico, Arizona border due to crash

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed for up to two days at the New Mexico state line after a semi-tractor trailer crashed into an overpass pillar on Wednesday in Arizona.

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted onto US Highway 80 at milepost 5, west of Lordsburg.

The crash occurred near a bridge and, according to NMDOT officials, Arizona road crews need up to 48 hours to put additional supports under the bridge “to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

NMDOT said on Twitter that those planning to travel west on I-10 over the next few days are being asked to detour north on Interstate 25 and take Interstate 40 west.

The agency shared a photo of the bridge and one of the supports can be seen collapsed and surrounded by wreckage.