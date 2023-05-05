Y La Bamba to play stops in Santa Fe, ABQ

Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos is on a journey of discovery.

It’s one that changes every day.

It’s a journey that she embraces.

Mendoza Ramos is known as the lead vocalist and producer for Y La Bamba. The outfit is slated to stop in New Mexico for two shows – on in Santa Fe on Saturday, May 6, and in Albuquerque on Sunday, May 7.

Mendoza Ramos worked on the album, “Lucha,” for nearly two years.

“I didn’t have a consistence that I wanted when writing the album,” Mendoza Ramos says. “I’m always writing and I was documenting a certain state of mind. I’m every hard on myself and the process is difficult.”

“Lucha” is the sixth album from Y La Bamba.

” ‘Lucha’ is a symbol of how hard it is for me to tackle healing, live life, and be present,” Mendoza Ramos says of the title behind the album which translates from Spanish to English as “fight” and is also a nickname for Luz, which means light. Mendoza Ramos says the album explores multiplicity – love, queerness, Mexican American and Chicanx identity, family, intimacy, yearning, loneliness – and chronicles a period of struggle and growth for Mendoza Ramos as a person and artist.

Mendoza Ramos began writing “Lucha” during the pandemic lockdown and the move from Portland, Oregon, to Mexico City, returning to their parents’ home country.

This is where she Mendoza Ramos peeled back the layers to the past.

“I’ve been wanting to let whatever feels natural – with rhythm and musical instruments like congas and singing – to just let it be, in the way that I’m trying to invoke in myself,” Mendoza Ramos says. “I have so many words, ideas to work with all the time, and the hardest part for me has been learning to trust my gut. And figuring out how I work best, and with who.”