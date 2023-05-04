 Tractor to host Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue fundraiser - Albuquerque Journal

Tractor to host Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue fundraiser

By Rozanna M. Martinez / For the Journal

A few of the parrots that will be at the “Birds & Brews” on Saturday, May 6, at Tractor Brewing in Nob Hill. (Courtesy of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico)

Rehabilitating and rehoming exotic birds is the mission of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico.

The public can learn more about the nonprofit and how it can help its cause during a fundraising event from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Tractor Brewing Company in Nob Hill, 118 Tulane Dr. SE.

“We try to do events a couple of times a year,” said Alysandra Newbill, co-founder of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico. “And at our events, we do education on adopting one of our rescues, education on taking care of a bird, kind of what everyday life looks like, the needs, the care if anything were to happen or what it takes to volunteer with our organization. So it’s just kind of a big educational thing to raise awareness.”

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico will bring some of its ambassador birds to the event and also hold raffles to help raise money for the nonprofit. Raffle items, which include gift cards and gift baskets, are donations from local businesses.

“We bring a couple of our ambassador birds and occasionally, when the area that we are doing the event at is enclosed, other people will bring their birds that they’ve adopted from us so we can see them,” Newbill said. “And the bird community comes out and visits.”

The nonprofit strictly cares for exotic birds that have been abandoned or surrendered.

“We take in exotic birds, (such as) macaws, conures, cockatoos, anything that’s not wildlife rescue (intakes),” Newbill explained. “So no sparrows or pigeons … It’s the exotics who have been either surrendered to us or we rescue them from situations where people can’t really take care of them or they’ve been left behind at an apartment or a home.”

The rescue also tries to assist exotic bird owners who have had their birds accidently escape.

“We get those calls from people,” Newbill said. “We’ll ask them to send us a picture and we’ll post it up on our website. So if anybody sees them, they can call us and we’ll help try and help catch the bird or reunite the owner with the bird. We try to help as much as we can because we know there’s circumstances where they get out.”

Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico is always seeking donations to help care for its birds. The donations can be monetary to help with vet care, food and toy donations as well as donating personal time.

“We accept donations of fresh fruits and vegetables to help feed these little guys their natural foods,” Newbill said. “And then seeds (and nuts) like walnuts, Brazilian nuts and almonds. Toys, like the wooden toys that birds love to play with and chew up, or time if anybody just wants to donate time and come cuddle with them and help (them) socialize. We always accept that too.”

More information on how to help the nonprofit or find out how to adopt a bird can be found on its website, birdsofafeathernm.org.

“We have an initial questionnaire for people to fill out,” Newbill said regarding adoption inquiries. “So they’re able to give us all the information we need and we kind of screen them to see if they’re the right fit for any of our guys. Kind of see what everyone’s needs are.”

The rescue currently cares for about 60 birds with the help of fosters. Newbill and her family’s love of birds inspired the creation of Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico.

“Birds have always been in our family,” she said. “And we saw a need for a parrot rescue. And I think we are one of the only ones in New Mexico. There’s just a huge demand, like there is for dog or cat rescues, for birds as well because people don’t see the high needs that exotics (have). They’re a desirable trophy type of pet but (people) don’t see the messiness, the biting, and the amount of love and care they need, so they get left behind and kind of forgotten about.”

Newbill said caring for exotic birds is comparable to caring for a toddler.

“They’re just like having a two year old all the time,” she explained. “They’re loud, they’re messy, they want your attention. They cling on to you … Oh, they’re my world.”

Birds & Brews: Birds of a Feather Parrot Rescue of New Mexico Fundraiser
WHEN: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, May 6

WHERE: Tractor Brewing Company Nob Hill, 118 Tulane Dr. SE

INFO: Visit birdsofafeathernm.org

