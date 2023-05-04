Say Jambo the newest incarnation of the legendary Bobcat Bite

Anyone who knows anything about Santa Fe’s diverse and delicious food scene knows that the Bobcat Bite is and always will be a beloved culinary institution – and home to one of the top green chile cheeseburgers. But after changing hands three times, and abruptly closing, we have all been rooting for a reincarnation by someone who knows what they are doing and understands the inherent 1953 charm of the legendary Bobcat Bite. It seems our waiting, praying and cheering has paid off.

Adored chef and restaurateur Ahmed Obo of Jambo international fame (thanks to 2013 and 2023 segments on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”) bought the land and iconic Bobcat Bite building last November. He decorated the interior with sparse but beautiful African wall decorations and sprinkled the menu with items you expect using the flavorful spices for which Jambo is known – curry, mango, pineapple and harissa – making this Bobcat Bite dining experience even more unique.

Reading all of the rave reviews since the restaurant opened on April 3, I was not worried about visiting this soon because Obo is a pro, but promised to be generous, just in case they still are working through soft opening glitches.

Until a beer and wine license arrives in the next few weeks, you can enjoy breakfast, brunch and lunch every day but Sunday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Obo says they will roll out a dinner menu with the beer and wine and he is excited about the possibilities. “Stew, meats and vegetarian options, but I am daring to bring something more,” he says with a smile.

Not surprisingly, Obo has created globally-alluring menus. “Much of the menus represent my culinary journey and I give it a twist,” he says. With three dining companions, we were ready for a feast of sharing and exploring all the goodness Obo has injected into this iconic dining treasure chest.

The brunch menu features four sweet starts including Piñon Blue Corn Pancakes ($11.95) and Banana Bread French Toast (12.95), but we zeroed in on the Pistachio Coconut Encrusted French Toast ($11.95) because we were into the exotic appeal. Though tasty, the bread was not allowed to fully soak up the cream and egg liquid so it was a bit drier than we would have liked. But nothing that syrup, spiced apricot compote and homemade cinnamon whipped cream can’t fix.

My dining companions and I appreciated the solid menu of options that speaks to all eaters. The Sweet Smoked Paprika Salmon Quesadilla ($13.95) was thoroughly enjoyed by a friend. She mentioned the under-smoked salmon flavor that didn’t overwhelm and praised the dill sour cream combo, a classic salmon pairing, along with the mango-mint relish. Another dining companion was all over the Crab Eggs Benedict ($16.95). Featuring a distinctive harissa hollandaise, this is a delicious spin on a brunch favorite, and the crab is generous. However, the tomato slice made the English muffin soggy. Accompanying many breakfast dishes are curry roasted red potatoes which are the bomb.

I had the Jambo (Hello!) Omelet ($10.95) and it arrived as if a Parisian chef had prepared it. Cooked low and slow, there was no crust or browning on the eggs. I ordered the hash browns and the curry potatoes are the winning option. The black beans are what dreams are made of – creamy and tender and I want a bowl of black beans on my next visit.

The Roti Breakfast Burrito ($12.95) uses roti instead of a flour tortilla. Slightly thicker than a tortilla, the roti has a nice chew and brings a unique flavor to the ubiquitous breakfast burrito. Filled with egg, my friend added beef bacon for a heartier brunch dish. Unsure which chile to choose, they brought both the red and green, which were ideal dipping sauces for the curry potatoes and the burrito.

Lunch features an eclectic combo of starters, burgers and jerk chicken. Starters are curiously creative with items like Curried Crab Plantain Fritters ($10.95), which everyone around us ordered. Tender fried balls are melt-in-your-mouth delicious and, for lighter diners, there are three nourishing salads along with a soup of the day ($6.95/$8.95). The cup of Cream of Asparagus soup two of us shared was not nearly enough, but it totally activated our palates. Velvety smooth and deep rich in asparagus flavor, the soup was a dream and dairy-free.

The entree menu is studded with seven distinctive burgers served on buttery brioche buns. There is the best-selling, Famous Green Chile Cheeseburger ($16.95) and a Green Chile Impossible Burger ($16.95) – both served with Chimayó red chile aioli to provide a touch of heat in each bite.

Choose the Spiced Bison and Elk Burger ($18.95) with a pili pili honey aioli or venture into the world of the Moroccan Spiced Lamb Burger ($17.95) with feta, pickled red onions and a harissa-lemon aioli. Seafood lovers will want the Spiced Corn Meal Fried Crab Burger ($18.95), a combination of claw meat and lump crab, with special spices. Topped with avocado, pickled onions and habanero papaya, this burger is as delicious as it is messy. I loved the tempura battered Fish and Chips ($18.95) with a curried coleslaw and Chef’s special pineapple and jerk spiced white sauce for dipping. Vegetarians will be lured by the Curried Falafel Burger ($15.95) with feta and a tahini-lemon aioli, while poultry peeps will cluck for the Jerk Chicken Burger ($17.95) with goat cheese to cool your palate and a pomegranate barbecue sauce.

Obo has put a lot of effort into creating 12 sauces that pop and combine beautifully with other bold flavors – each an homage to the culinary spices Jambo is known for. “What I have learned from my customers is that they love the flavors of the distinctive aiolis. Sweet and spicy work well with our foods,” he says.

Jambo fans will want the Jambo Café’s Jerk Chicken ($18.95) plate and families will appreciate Obo’s kid’s menu with four offerings – all priced at $7.95. Obo has thought of everything and everyone in this reestablished and beloved restaurant. The patio will feature local musicians for fun in the sun afternoons and evenings under the stars.

While the service felt a little off, the employees clearly worked as a team, and they are still figuring out a cooperative service strategy which will come together the longer they work together. But with Obo cruising the dining room, greeting guests and chatting them up, that heartfelt gift of hospitality and passion faded any misstep in service. The restaurant is filled with happy customers who clean their plates, “ooh” and “aah” over the food and are already planning their return visit to try another delicious dish.

“I am so grateful that I feel like people chose me to take over the Bobcat Bite. I have had a warm welcome and feel so fresh and energetic with this opportunity. We are already working on expanding the parking lot,” Obo concludes with pride and a Cheshire-like grin.