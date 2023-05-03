35th annual Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival brings Highland fun to Balloon Fiesta Park

While watching the Scottish heavy athletic competition at the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival in 2017, Libby Casarez got hooked.

“I’ve always been active, weightlifting, tennis, cycling,” said Casarez, now 55. “And I have always liked challenges. Picking up a caber, which is a tree, is challenging.”

You don’t just pick up a caber, a cut and trimmed tree that, depending upon the competitor’s weight and gender, ranges from less that 70 pounds to 180 pounds and varies in length from 16 feet to more than 20 feet. You have to run a little ways with it and pitch it.

“I decided this is what I wanted to be doing,” Casarez said. “I do a lot of weight training.”

The caber toss is one of nine events in the Highland games portion of the 35th Celtic Festival, which is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Balloon Fiesta Park. Other attractions include live music, Celtic dancing, Celtic dog breeds, activities for kids, food and drink.

Perhaps because she likes challenges, this will be Casarez’s fifth year as president of the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival Association. Scottish Irish herself, she said lots of people of Celtic descent are attracted to the festival.

“But the beauty of our Celtic festival is that you don’t have to be Celtic to come and enjoy it,” Casarez said. “We have Scottish Highland dancers, bagpipers and the clans and the societies. Not everyone is there for the same thing. Some come from the piping and some for the main stage.”

The main stage is a music stage, which this year features headliner BROTHER, an Australian rock band that does Celtic rock with bagpipes and Australian rock with a didgeridoo. Lots of other Celtic-flavored bands play the main stage. There’s also an acoustic stage and a dance stage.

“Besides music, we have storytelling on the acoustic stage,” Casarez said. “The Irish ceili dancers are usually down on the grass in front of the dance stage. They love to get the spectators involved, pull people in to dance with them. Ceili dancing is basically Irish square dancing.”

And then there are the games. In addition to the caber toss, events include the Scottish hammer throw, Braemar stone putt and the sheaf toss.

“My favorite is the sheaf toss, which is a simulated bale of hay we throw off a pitchfork to clear a bar over our heads,”Casarez said. “We keep throwing until we can’t clear the height any more. Every event has its challenge. I love it all.”