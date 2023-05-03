 Yachtley Crew to bring '70s and '80s soft pop to Revel - Albuquerque Journal

Yachtley Crew to bring ’70s and ’80s soft pop to Revel

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Six years in, Phillip Daniel is still amazed at his life.

Daniel is a member of Los Angeles-based group Yachtley Crew and known as Philly Ocean.

The band currently has a Las Vegas, Nevada, residency at the Palms Casino where they perform multiple times a week.

Daniel and crew will arrive in Albuquerque for a show at Revel Entertainment Center on Friday, May 5. It will be the group’s debut in New Mexico.

“We’re so excited,” he says of the performance. “We’ve been doing this for six years now. It’s something special to see how people have responded to it.”

Yacht rock’s popularity has risen in the last five years. The songs the group covers are those soft pop songs that ruled the charts in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

These are songs such as Christopher Cross’ “Ride Like the Wind,” the Doobie Brothers’ “What a Fool Believes,” and Steely Dan’s “Aja” album.

“We endeavour to put on the best show that people have seen,” Daniel says. “We put everything we’ve got into it. It’s really high energy and people are surprised by that in a good way. They come expecting to hear soft rock and get something they weren’t expecting.”

Yacthley Crew’s tour is taking them across the nation with their home base being at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas through December.

Daniel said the group signed a record deal with Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records and expects an album to released in a few months.

“We were in the studio over the winter months and recorded a five-song EP,” he says. “We don’t have an official release date yet. There is one original song and four covers on the album.”

Yachtley Crew
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5

WHERE: Revel Entertainment Center, 4720 Alexander Blvd. NE

HOW MUCH: $25, plus fees, at revelabq.com

