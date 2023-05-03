 'Silo' unravels a mile-deep apocalyptic mystery - Albuquerque Journal

‘Silo’ unravels a mile-deep apocalyptic mystery

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Avi Nash as Lukas in the series, “Silo.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

Avi Nash didn’t know what to expect when he walked on the set of the Apple TV+ series “Silo.”

After months of filming, Nash was grateful to have had the opportunity.

“It was a story I wanted to be involved in,” Nash says. “I play a character who had an optimism and an ability to dream in the most dire of circumstances at that. Sometimes in my life, I’m not always able to do that, so I wanted to explore that through my character.”

“Silo” is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The cast is rounded out by Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

The series is based on the “Silo” series by author Hugh Howey. Production took place in London for nearly eight months.

Nash plays Lukas Kyle in the series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5.

When Nash first spoke to showruner Graham Yost, he had his concerns, but was won over by Yost’s love for the series.

Rebecca Ferguson and Harriet Walter in “Silo,” premiering Friday, May 5, on Apple TV+. (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

“(Graham) is an amazing storyteller and has such a passion for these characters in this world that after speaking to him I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we can do this,’ ” Nash says. “I really like the sci-fi part of it where we explore the truth and what our relationship with the truth is. And the ensemble cast is amazing. Who wouldn’t want to work with them? It’s a no-brainer.”

Nash was also ready to explore Lukas and all of his layers.

“It was scary at times,” he says of stepping into Lukas’ shoes. “He’s trying to find his place in the silo. He and Juliette connect and he’s not always saying the right thing. He’s doing what’s true for him. I think, to be able to be free in that way, was really fun. It’s also scary for me because I’m probably not that free in my own life.”

Nash enjoyed that Lukas is flawed.

From left, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo in a scene from “Silo.” (Courtesy of Apple TV+)

“Our intentions can be in the right place, but we don’t always make the right choice,” Nash says. “I think that’s what makes Lukas really relatable. I think viewers will be able to see a part of themselves in Lukas.”

ON TV
The Apple TV+ series, “Silo,” premieres on Friday, May 5

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Silo’ unravels a mile-deep apocalyptic mystery

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Increased prices, fewer donations strain New Mexico food banks. ...
ABQnews Seeker
National supply shortages and inflation are ... National supply shortages and inflation are taking a toll on local food banks, forcing them to redirect their budgets to keep afloat as they ...
2
'First it hurts, then it changes you': Former New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak ... Former Aggies Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu held a news conference to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple ...
3
With DD waiver program abuse allegations still under investigation, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico state agencies that, ... The New Mexico state agencies that, in response to abuse allegations, hurriedly conducted home visits on all 6,800 or so individuals enrolled in a ...
4
Faculty sounds off on New Mexico State University AD ...
ABQnews Seeker
Faculty at New Mexico State University ... Faculty at New Mexico State University this week will consider a resolution raising "deep concern" about the recent contract extension and raise for Athletics ...
5
Albuquerque Journal Business Outlook: Pitching In
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority ... The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority has launched a mortgage and down payment assistance program, HomeForward, to expand homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income ...
6
Westbound I-10 shut down at New Mexico, Arizona border ...
ABQnews Seeker
Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed ... Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed for up to two days at the New Mexico state line after a semi-tractor trailer crashed into an ...
7
A former Albuquerque tow truck driver who ran over ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man charged in 2021 of ... A man charged in 2021 of fatally striking a pedestrian while on the job for an Albuquerque towing company was acquitted by a jury ...
8
New testing lab enters state cannabis industry
ABQnews Seeker
The news of Bluebonnet's license approval ... The news of Bluebonnet's license approval brings the number of licensed cannabis testing labs in the state to five, according to the Cannabis Control ...
9
Bright Green, company behind cannabis facility in Grants, receives ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the license, Bright Green becomes ... With the license, Bright Green becomes the first publicly traded company to become federally authorized by the agency.