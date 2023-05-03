‘Silo’ unravels a mile-deep apocalyptic mystery

Avi Nash didn’t know what to expect when he walked on the set of the Apple TV+ series “Silo.”

After months of filming, Nash was grateful to have had the opportunity.

“It was a story I wanted to be involved in,” Nash says. “I play a character who had an optimism and an ability to dream in the most dire of circumstances at that. Sometimes in my life, I’m not always able to do that, so I wanted to explore that through my character.”

“Silo” is the story of the last 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

However, no one knows when or why the silo was built, and any who try to find out face fatal consequences.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

The cast is rounded out by Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Tim Robbins.

The series is based on the “Silo” series by author Hugh Howey. Production took place in London for nearly eight months.

Nash plays Lukas Kyle in the series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5.

When Nash first spoke to showruner Graham Yost, he had his concerns, but was won over by Yost’s love for the series.

“(Graham) is an amazing storyteller and has such a passion for these characters in this world that after speaking to him I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we can do this,’ ” Nash says. “I really like the sci-fi part of it where we explore the truth and what our relationship with the truth is. And the ensemble cast is amazing. Who wouldn’t want to work with them? It’s a no-brainer.”

Nash was also ready to explore Lukas and all of his layers.

“It was scary at times,” he says of stepping into Lukas’ shoes. “He’s trying to find his place in the silo. He and Juliette connect and he’s not always saying the right thing. He’s doing what’s true for him. I think, to be able to be free in that way, was really fun. It’s also scary for me because I’m probably not that free in my own life.”

Nash enjoyed that Lukas is flawed.

“Our intentions can be in the right place, but we don’t always make the right choice,” Nash says. “I think that’s what makes Lukas really relatable. I think viewers will be able to see a part of themselves in Lukas.”

