Faculty sounds off on New Mexico State University AD contract

Faculty at New Mexico State University this week will consider a resolution raising “deep concern” about the recent contract extension and raise for Athletics Director Mario Moccia amid a hazing and sexual assault scandal within the men’s basketball team.

The NMSU Faculty Senate on Thursday will vote on a resolution that says it was “astonishing and deeply disheartening” Moccia received a $71,800 pay bump on April 7, which was former Chancellor Dan Arvizu’s last day at NMSU. A draft of the letter on the Faculty Senate’s website shows it is addressed to the university’s Board of Regents, interim Chancellor Jay Gogue and Provost and Chief Academic Officer Alan Shoho.

“It is irrational why the former NMSU Chancellor would so handsomely reward an individual when the non-academic unit they supervise (Athletic Department) was almost single handedly responsible for diminishing NMSU’s reputation on a national level over the past year,” the letter states.

NMSU canceled the final men’s basketball games of the 2022-23 season in February when the NMSU Police Department released a redacted version of the initial police report that alleged multiple Aggies basketball players took part in repeated, ongoing locker room hazing that included potential sexual assault of at least one teammate.

NMSU spokesman Justin Bannister said this week the university considers the matter “extremely important.”

“Once university leaders were made aware of these allegations, extensive measures were taken, including, without limitation: recalling the entire basketball team from their road trip out of state, placing the entire coaching staff on administrative leave, launching an investigation, making mental health counseling available, canceling the remainder of the season and firing the head coach,” he said in a statement. “The kind of behavior described in those allegations has no place on our campus.”

Lawsuit allegations

A lawsuit filed last month alleges that two players, William “Deuce” Benjamin Jr. and Shakiru Odunewu, were repeatedly targeted by three older players, Kim Aiken Jr., Doctor Bradley and Deshawndre Washington. The lawsuit alleges that Benjamin and Odunewu were repeatedly degraded and hazed in a way that rose to sexual assault.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the case, but authorities are investigating the incidents.

On Wednesday, NMSU released an executive summary of an investigation completed by the firm Greenberg Traurig, which reviewed NMSU’s anti-hazing policies and procedures.

As a result of the review, Greenberg Traurig recommended the school hire a third party to conduct hazing-prevention training to all employees and students, and hire another outside group to investigate the university’s response to the hazing allegations and their investigations of them.

First-year coach Greg Heiar was fired in mid-February for cause because of the scandal.

Less than two months later, Moccia, who had overseen Aggies Athletics since 2015, signed a contract that will pay him $351,800 for the fiscal year beginning July 1; His base salary has been $280,000.

Moccia’s base salary will increase annually until reaching $425,000 for the final year of his contract that would end June 30, 2028.

“I was shocked to find out he was given an extension,” said Ramez Shamieh, an attorney for Odunewu, at a news conference on Wednesday. “Shocked. Shocked.”

At the news conference, Benjamin and his father, William Benjamin, a former NMSU star basketball player, said coach Jason Hooten, who was hired after Heiar was fired, told Benjamin it was in his best interest to transfer to another school to finish his career. Benjamin said on social media the conversation “added insult to injury.”

Tumultuous season

The hazing allegations weren’t the only scandal to hit NMSU basketball last season. In November, Mike Peake, then a forward on the team, left the team’s Albuquerque hotel in the middle of the night prior to the team’s game with the Lobos to have a rendezvous with a female UNM student.

Peake was jumped by three UNM students who he had been in a fight with during the Lobo-Aggie football game earlier in the fall. Peake was shot in the leg and he returned fire, killing a UNM student.

The shooting brought the team under scrutiny after an investigation revealed several players were out late that night, that several retrieved Peake’s weapon from the scene before police arrived and that the team left on a bus back to Las Cruces the next morning while police were still trying to obtain the firearm Peake used and other evidence.

The bus was stopped near Truth or Consequences and an assistant coach turned over a bloodied tablet that Peake had with him at the time of the shooting. The gun used in the shooting was left at the team’s hotel in Albuquerque and assistant coach Deshawndre Taylor later gave it to police.

“Clearly, as an academic institution, we have lost our way,” states the proposed faculty resolution. “Collectively, we need to get our priorities straight and stay true to our mission, vision, and values.”