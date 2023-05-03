With DD waiver program abuse allegations still under investigation, state says federal funding not at risk

SANTA FE — The New Mexico state agencies that, in response to abuse allegations, hurriedly conducted home visits on all 6,800 or so individuals enrolled in a program for adults and children with developmental disabilities have been meeting weekly with federal officials about the situation.

While details about the abuse has still not been released, a state Department of Health spokesman also said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s suspension of in-person visits during the COVID-19 public health emergency and the recent resumption of such visits.

In addition, the federal dollars the state gets to help run its developmental disabilities waiver program are not in jeopardy due to the recent developments, said DOH spokesman David Morgan.

“(The federal) funding continues without changes or interruptions,” Morgan told the Journal.

Based on the alleged abuse that prompted contracts with four providers to be canceled, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration directed the home visits for all 6,815 individuals enrolled in the state’s developmental disabilities program — actually several similar programs that provide different types of services — be completed within one month’s time, according to documents obtained by the Journal.

In some cases, state employees were authorized to change their schedules and get overtime pay to ensure the checks were completed, according to the Department of Health.

But the governor’s administration has declined to provide specific details about the alleged abuse case that prompted the wellness checks, with a spokesman saying this week a law enforcement investigation is still ongoing.

State planning to issue report once investigations concluded

The state also faced questions about how the home visits were carried out, with several providers saying state employees who showed up at their homes threatened to call the police if they were not immediately allowed into the premises.

Guidelines sent to state employees involved in the wellness checks specifically instructed staffers to call 911 and ask for a welfare check if denied access to a participant’s home.

The guidelines also suggested employees should look for signs of bruising and discomfort while speaking with participants, while also observing their general hygiene and clothing.

Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, whose autistic son is a program participant, said the Lujan Grisham administration’s response to the abuse allegations was appropriate, but cited an apparent lack of training for some state employees who performed the visits.

“I can understand the five-alarm fire response,” said Thomson, who along with another legislator held a listening session for concerned providers last month that was also attended by top state officials.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think they got enough training,” she added. “I think there are lessons to learn.”

The home visits, or wellness checks, were conducted by staffers from several different state agencies and led to issues being flagged at about 70 residential sites that are home to about 100 total people who are enrolled in the program.

Those red flags include both possible abuse cases and more benign issues, such as missing batteries in smoke alarms, DOH secretary Patrick Allen said in a recent interview.

Those issues have been flagged for further investigation, and a report will be issued by the state when all investigations have been completed, according to DOH.

Meanwhile, the state has also contracted with an Albuquerque law firm to conduct an external investigation, and is launching a separate internal review of how the state oversees its provider agencies.

Effort to eliminate waiting list carries hefty price tag

New Mexico’s developmental disabilities waiver program allows participants to receive therapy, help with employment and other services aimed at allowing them to be active members of the community. Those services can be provided in both private and group home settings.

The program has long had a lengthy waiting list that means some families wait years to receive support services, but the state has reported that number of people on the list has decreased in recent years amid a Lujan Grisham administration push to eliminate it.

But the administration’s plan to eliminate the waiting list is projected to cost about $40 million in state funds annually, plus additional federal matching dollars, starting in the 2025 budget year, according to legislative data.

In the current budget year, New Mexico is getting about $391 million in federal matching dollars for developmental disabilities waiver program. The state, along with other states, also qualified for additional federal dollars during the pandemic.

In the wake of the abuse allegations being disclosed, top House Republicans asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a federal probe into the matter, saying such an investigation could determine whether any federal dollars were misused and whether state providers violated federal care standards.

But House GOP floor leader Ryan Lane of Aztec said Wednesday no response has been issued since the letter was sent.