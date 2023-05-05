 Austin Meade to join tour with Godsmack at Isleta - Albuquerque Journal

Austin Meade to join tour with Godsmack at Isleta

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Austin Meade snagged the opening slot on Godsmack’s tour, which makes a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Sunday, May 7. (Courtesy of Freeman Promotions)

For years, Austin Meade has spent many days traveling the country and performing.

When he’s back at home, the work doesn’t stop.

He’ll begin tackling his “honey do” list from his wife – one that is going to continue to grow as the couple await their first child.

Meade will also balance that work with creating more music as he prepares to jump on tour opening for Godsmack and I Prevail.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Meade says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’ve looked up to these bands for so long. Sometimes it feels as if I were dreaming. We’ve had incredible opportunities being thrown our way.”

Meade’s first show on Godsmack’s tour will take place on Sunday, May 7, when the tour stops at Isleta Amphitheater.

He’s been touring in support of his 2022 album “Abstract Art of an Unstable Man” and knows hopping on the giant tour is an opportunity to expand his audience.

“I know going in that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” he says. “I can tell you that I’m going to get on stage and play my heart out. Even if I reach just a percentage of people, it’s all good.”

Meade says when curating his set lists, he’s become less stressed about the process over the years.

During previous tours, he would think too much and end up messing himself up.

“Then I doubled down on being myself and committed to it,” he says. “The only way if to focus and believe in yourself. I can’t control too much on stage. I focus on putting off good energy and bringing a good time to the audience.”

Meade takes a lot of inspiration from growing up in small town Texas.

“The biggest thing to do was attend the county fair,” he says. “You wanted fair season to be around all year. We used to get extra days off from school. Those are the moments in life I want to capture. I want to make music that lasts a lifetime.”

Though he released an album in 2022, Meade has another record in the works.

Within the last five years, Meade has seen his time on the road increase as his profile continues to rise.

Because of a rising popularity, he’s expanded his social media presence and interacting with fans in a different way.

“It’s a little weird sometimes getting personal on social media,” he says. “I’m used to working the merch booth and connecting with people that way.”

Meade announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby this year.

“I’m excited to become a dad,” he says. “I just turned 30 and feel ready for this next chapter. If this were to happen five years ago, I would be even more unprepared.” It’s a big change in my life and my wife is the rock star of the two of us while I live like a hobo on the road.”

Godsmack
With I Prevail and Austin Meade

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7

WHERE: Isleta Amphitheater, 5601 University Blvd. SE

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $22.50, plus fees, at livenation.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Austin Meade to join tour with Godsmack at Isleta

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Austin Meade to join tour with Godsmack at Isleta
ABQnews Seeker
Austin Meade prepares to jump on ... Austin Meade prepares to jump on tour opening for Godsmack and I Prevail.
2
PBS documentary showcases 100 years of 'La Fonda on ...
ABQnews Seeker
"La Fonda on the Plaza: 100 ... "La Fonda on the Plaza: 100 Years of Hospitality" will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
3
Y La Bamba to play stops in Santa Fe, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Y La Bamba is slated to ... Y La Bamba is slated to stop in New Mexico for two shows – on in Santa Fe on Saturday, May 6, and in ...
4
Congress votes to end moratorium against tariffs on some ...
ABQnews Seeker
Newly approved congressional resolutions to end ... Newly approved congressional resolutions to end a temporary moratorium against new U.S ...
5
Prep tennis: Wild card Lorenz wins unexpected singles championship
ABQnews Seeker
Technically, Albuquerque Academy sophomore Oliver Lorenz ... Technically, Albuquerque Academy sophomore Oliver Lorenz did not even quality for this week's high school state singles tournament. But on Thursday afternoon, it was ...
6
Albuquerque hosts USA Cycling collegiate road national championships: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
For the first time in the ... For the first time in the event's history, the USA Cycling collegiate road national championships will take place in Albuquerque.
7
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley enjoying Albuquerque on road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got ... Houston Astros star Michael Brantley got some pointers from teammate Alex Bregman before a minor league rehab visit to Albuquerque.
8
Game Day: Every player to watch as United takes ...
ABQnews Seeker
Be on the lookout for productive ... Be on the lookout for productive matches from Josh Dolling and Greg Hurst.
9
Five keys to a rare United victory at Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
United would love nothing better than ... United would love nothing better than to put one particularly nagging streak to rest when it takes on Rio Grande Valley FC at HEB ...