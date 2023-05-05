Austin Meade to join tour with Godsmack at Isleta

For years, Austin Meade has spent many days traveling the country and performing.

When he’s back at home, the work doesn’t stop.

He’ll begin tackling his “honey do” list from his wife – one that is going to continue to grow as the couple await their first child.

Meade will also balance that work with creating more music as he prepares to jump on tour opening for Godsmack and I Prevail.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Meade says. “I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’ve looked up to these bands for so long. Sometimes it feels as if I were dreaming. We’ve had incredible opportunities being thrown our way.”

Meade’s first show on Godsmack’s tour will take place on Sunday, May 7, when the tour stops at Isleta Amphitheater.

He’s been touring in support of his 2022 album “Abstract Art of an Unstable Man” and knows hopping on the giant tour is an opportunity to expand his audience.

“I know going in that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” he says. “I can tell you that I’m going to get on stage and play my heart out. Even if I reach just a percentage of people, it’s all good.”

Meade says when curating his set lists, he’s become less stressed about the process over the years.

During previous tours, he would think too much and end up messing himself up.

“Then I doubled down on being myself and committed to it,” he says. “The only way if to focus and believe in yourself. I can’t control too much on stage. I focus on putting off good energy and bringing a good time to the audience.”

Meade takes a lot of inspiration from growing up in small town Texas.

“The biggest thing to do was attend the county fair,” he says. “You wanted fair season to be around all year. We used to get extra days off from school. Those are the moments in life I want to capture. I want to make music that lasts a lifetime.”

Though he released an album in 2022, Meade has another record in the works.

Within the last five years, Meade has seen his time on the road increase as his profile continues to rise.

Because of a rising popularity, he’s expanded his social media presence and interacting with fans in a different way.

“It’s a little weird sometimes getting personal on social media,” he says. “I’m used to working the merch booth and connecting with people that way.”

Meade announced that he and his wife are expecting a baby this year.

“I’m excited to become a dad,” he says. “I just turned 30 and feel ready for this next chapter. If this were to happen five years ago, I would be even more unprepared.” It’s a big change in my life and my wife is the rock star of the two of us while I live like a hobo on the road.”