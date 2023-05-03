 Mariachis, music and more: 7 events to kick off May - Albuquerque Journal

Mariachis, music and more: 7 events to kick off May

By Beth Trujillo / Assistant Features Editor

Restored Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway engine 2926 is ready for its close up. The historic train will be making tracks for the first time in decades and will head to Tractor Brewing Company Wells Park, 1800 Fourth St. NW, for a fundraising event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society)

April showers bring May flowers, as the saying goes. While April seemed to be lacking in precipitation to me, May is certainly showering us with events. From Mariachis to music, make track to one of these events. Got an event we should know about? Reach out to features@abqjournal.com.

 

Get growing
The Xeric Garden Club of Albuquerque will host a docent led tour of its certified wildlife habitat demonstration garden from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6.
Docent Dianne Rand will point out some of the diverse plants in the garden and provide information on how to create a wildlife habitat garden in your own backyard.
The free event will be held at the Albuquerque Garden Center, 10120 Lomas Blvd. NE. For more info visit xericgardenclub.org.

 

A toast to Turkey
The Raindrop Foundation is hosting the Albuquerque Turkish Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The free event will feature Turkish food, arts and crafts, whirling dervish performances and more. The festival will be held at the Raindrop Foundation’s front yard area at 7901 Mountain Rd. NE. Visit eventbrite.com for more info.

 

Heritage Fest
The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is hosting its 26th annual Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The festival will feature lion dancers, art activities, martial arts, music, Japanese floral arrangements and more. Visitors will be able to taste traditional Asian food samples provided by Talin Market, and the Umami Moto Food Truck will have Asian-inspired cuisine for purchase. The event is included with paid museum admission, $7-$15 (children 5 and under free), at nuclearmuseum.org. The museum is located at 601 Eubank Blvd. SE.

 

Somebody ask for some Mariachis?
The Albuquerque Isotopes continue their homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this weekend. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Friday, May 5, when the Topes slip into its alter ego persona the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Pre-game will feature an Al Hurricane Jr. concert and after the game stick around for fireworks. The final game of the series starts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Tickets start at $9 at milb.com/albuquerque. Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park is located at 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez.

 

50 years of dance
In celebration of the New Mexico Ballet Company’s 50th anniversary, the NMBC is heading to the National Hispanic Cultural Center for a series of performances.
At 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, the NMBC will host its school spring recitals. Then at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, the company presents “RESILIENCE.” Tickets run $15-$35, plus fees, at nhccnm.org. The NHCC is at 1701 Fourth St. SW.

 

Sharp dressed men
The bearded rock icons ZZ Top are making a stop at Sandia Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Tickets start at $60, plus fees, at sandiacasino.com. Sandia Amphitheater is located at 30 Rainbow Road NE.

 

Back on tracks
Restored Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway engine 2926 is ready for its close up. The historic train will be making tracks for the first time in decades and will head to Tractor Brewing Company Wells Park, 1800 Fourth St. NW, for a fundraising event from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Visit 2926.us for more information.
